

Shakespeare’s attitude towards friendship and love



Shakespeare's attitude towards friendship

Shakespeare interpreted the word 'friend' with a good range of meanings. According to Shakespeare, friend means loyalty, unwavering support, and mutual respect- clearly seen within the relationship between Hamlet and Horatio. Horatio is Hamlet's one true ally and stands by the tragic Prince throughout his troubles, going thus far on offer to kill for him. This tragic conclusion seems to be a pattern for several Shakespearean friends, revealing the darker side of human relationships. A number of the foremost famous villains are those who betray their nearest and dearest friends, indicating that unwavering trust and friendship, just like the trust Caesar places in his friend Brutus until the very end, are often easily misplaced.

Here are some of quotes about friendship found in Shakespeare plays that express his attitudes towards friendship.

As You Like It

"Most friendship is feigning, most loving is folly."

As You Like It, Act 2, Scene 7

Shakespeare didn't just write plays; he'd write poetry too. In As You Like It, Amiens speaks a poem in the play which speaks of the intolerance that characters have towards one another. In Amien's case, all friendships are disguised under false pretence to better themselves.

Coriolanus

"Nature teaches beasts to know their friends."

Coriolanus, Act 2, Scene 1

How do we form lifelong friendships in our destiny? It's just in our human nature if this Shakespeare quote is anything to go by. Individually, we'll all be able to instinctively work out who the important people in our lives are.

Henry V

"There is flattery in friendship."

Henry V, Act 3, Scene 7

Can being too close to someone affect a friendship? There's a well-known phrase that suggests imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, with Constable saying to Orleans affirming this idea. Flattery and friendship can be intrinsically linked.

Julius Caesar

"A friend should bear his friend's infirmities."

Julius Caesar, Act 4, Scene 3

Friends should support one another, no matter what. But, in this scene between Cassius and Brutus, their prior dependence to each other is fleeting. In this scene, Cassius says that Brutus has continually highlighted weaknesses, instead of tolerating them as good acquaintances should.

Shakespeare's attitude towards love

Shakespeare doesn't revert to the two-dimensional representations of affection typical of the time but rather explores love as a non-perfect a part of the human condition. Love in Shakespeare may be a force of nature, earthy and sometimes uneasy. Shakespeare's words on love have seeped into popular culture. When we think of love, a Shakespeare quote instantly springs to mind. "If music be the food of love play on!"

Here are some key resources on love in Shakespeare.

Love in 'Romeo and Juliet'

"Romeo and Juliet" is widely regarded as the most famous love story ever written. Shakespeare's treatment of love in this play is masterful, balancing different representations and burying them at the heart of the play. For example, Romeo is presented as a love-sick puppy experiencing infatuation. It is not until he meets Juliet that he really understands the meaning of love. Similarly, Juliet is engaged to marry Paris, but this love is bound by tradition, not passion. She also discovers that passion when she first meets Romeo. Fickle love collapses in the face of romantic love, yet even this we are urged to question: Romeo and Juliet are young, passionate and heady but are they also immature?

Love in As you like it

"As You Like It" is another Shakespeare play those positions love as a central theme. Effectively, this play pits different types of love against each other: romantic courtly love versus bawdy sexual love. Shakespeare seems to come down on the side of bawdy love, presenting it as more real and obtainable. For example, Rosalind and Orlando quickly fall in love and poetry is used to convey it, but Touchstone soon undermines it with the line, "the truest poetry is the most feigning". (Act 3, Scene 2). Love is also used to distinguish social class, the courtly love belonging to the nobles and the bawdy love belonging to the lower-class characters.

Love in 'Much Ado About Nothing'

In "Much Ado About Nothing," Shakespeare once again pokes fun at the conventions of courtly love. In a similar device employed in As You Like It, Shakespeare pits two different types of lovers against each other. Claudio and Hero's rather uninteresting courtly love is undermined by the backbiting of Benedick and Beatrice. Their love is presented as more enduring, but less romantic - where we are led to doubt if Claudio and Hero will be happy in the long term. Shakespeare manages to capture the hollowness of the romantic love rhetoric - something that Benedick becomes frustrated with during the play.



The writer is a student of Northern University Bangladesh (NUB)











