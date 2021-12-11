Dengue: 23 more hospitalized

Twenty-three more people hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 15 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 8 outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 27,893 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to December 7. So far, 27,294 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 195.
















