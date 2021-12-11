Video
Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 8:34 AM
Govt suspends Katakhali Mayor

Published : Saturday, 11 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Staff Correspondent

The government has suspended Mayor Abbas Ali of Katakhali Municipality at Paba upazila in Rajshahi district for his derogatory remark regarding mural of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
His suspension was announced in a notice issued by the Local Government and Rural Development Department on Wednesday.
The government suspended Mayor Abbas Ali following his arrest over a controversial audio recording in which he is heard making derogatory comments on a mural depicting Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
According to our Rajshahi correspondent, a suspension letter was issued on Wednesday signed by Deputy Secretary of Local Government Division Farzana Mannan.
He had previously been served a notice seeking an explanation of his comments on Nov 25, but he did not reply to it. As many as 12 municipality councillors later moved a 'no confidence' motion against Abbas and demanded his removal from the mayoral post.
After the audio recording of Abbas's remarks went viral, a case was filed under the Digital Security Act with Boalia Model Police Station against him.
Earlier, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on December 1, arrested Abbas from Hotel Razmoni Ishakha in Dhaka after three cases were filed against him, including one under the Digital Security Act, for the remark he made.
RAB's Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin had said, "He went into hiding on Nov 23 and stayed at different hotels in Dhaka. RAB detectives learned of his whereabouts when he shifted to the Hotel Razmoni Ishakha."
Abbas was carrying his passport and had plans to leave the country, according to Commander Al Moin.
In its notice, the LGRD Ministry cited Abbas' absence from work following his arrest, depriving the municipality staff and the common people of his services, as the reason for the suspension.






