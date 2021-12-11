Land acquisition delays charges CPA more

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 10: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) will have to pay an additional cost of taka 150 crore for delay in land acquisition for Matarbari Deep sea port. According to CPA sources, they had completed the process of acquiring of 1225 acres of land for construction of the proposed Matarbari deep sea port at Moheshkhali. In the first phase, a total of 294 acres of land will be acquired. For this reason, the Cox's Bazar district administration and the CPA had completed the survey.

Accordingly, the CPA had paid an amount of taka 173 crores to the Cox's Bazar district administration in the past year.

CPA sources alleged that the Cox's Bazar district administrations had delayed the acquisition process. In the meantime, some owners of land had appealed that the authority had surveyed their land as an agricultural land which is a salt field now.

Sources said that the concerned surveyors completed the field book mentioning all the lands are agricultural land. After a few days, the land owners demanded that their lands were salt fields as those are adjacent to the sea where the sea water can easily enter. So, it is easy to claim that their lands are salt field. The value of the salt field is more than those of arable land.

So, the CPA will have to pay an additional cost of taka 150 crore for 294 acres of salt fields.

Following the complaint of the land owner, the authority had faced an obstruction in the acquisition of land. As a result, the Land Ministry had constituted a three member committee with a Deputy Secretary of the Ministry five months back.

The committee had submitted the report in October proposing the amendment of the field book which was prepared earlier. Following this hurdle, the Land Ministry held a meeting on November 28 and directed the Cox's Bazar district authorities to hand over the required land for Matarbari Deep sea port and the Super critical Coal based power plant at Matarbari under Moheshkhali upazila by December 15.

It may be mentioned that total of 1225 acres of land have been allocated in Moheshkhali's Matarbari and Dhalghata Unions for the project. A coal jetty, a storage yard and an ash pond will be constructed for the power plant. JICA has agreed to finance the project. According to CPA sources, JICA will invest more than 500 million US Dollar in the proposed deep sea port.

Meanwhile, on November 24, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the concerned authority to take a step to form Matarbari Deep Sea Port Authority in order to manage the significant port of the country efficiently. Her directive came at a meeting of the ECNEC held on the same date.

In the proposed deep sea port, the mother vessels of nearlywith 16 metre draft will be able to take berth. Currently in the Chattogram Port jetties, the vessels with only 9 metre draft can take berth. The container vessel with only 2000 TEUs of container can take berth in CPA jetties. In the proposed deep sea port, the vessels carrying 8000 TEUs of container will take berth.

According to reliable sources, JICA is agreed to finace nearly 500 million US Dollar for the project. With the completion of the construction of the first phase by 2024, the works of the second phase

will begin. If developed as a transhipment port like those in Singapore and Colombo, this port will be able to attract the neighbouring countries. This port will also play a big role in keeping the country's economy vibrant.

















