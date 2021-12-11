Govt has turned country into a killing field: Fakhrul



The government turned the country into a killing field through torture, disappearance and murder, said BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

The BNP Secretary General said this in a message issued on Friday on the occasion of the International Human Rights Day declared by the United Nations.

Fakhrul Islam said in his speech the illegitimate government deprived the people of the country of all their democratic rights. At present, the human rights of the country have reached below zero level.

Not only the leaders and activists of the opposition but also journalists, human rights activists, students, teachers, workers, women and children have no security of their life in this country.

People are victims of disappearances, assassinations and extrajudicial killings, alleged Fakhrul Islam.

The ruling class has established an extreme authoritarian regime by violating human rights.

"They imprisoned our democratic leader Khaleda Zia in false case by depriving her of all democratic rights. The government has also deprived her of the right to advance treatment," said the BNP Secretary General.

On Human Rights Day Fakhrul Islam strongly condemned the inhumane behavior with Khaleda Zia and demanded her immediate and unconditional release and medical treatment abroad.













