Murad leaves country

Ruling Awami League (AL) lawmaker Murad Hassan who recently resigned from the cabinet as the State Minister for Information and Broadcasting on December 7 for his abusive and derogatory remarks on women left the country for Canada in the small hours of Friday.

According to a senior airport official, lawmaker Murad Hassan, elected from Jamalpur-4 constituency, reached the VIP lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at about 9:30pm and collected boarding pass to board the flight.

He said that Murad was scheduled to leave the country for Canada by a flight of Emirates Airlines at 11:20pm on Thursday.

But, his flight was delayed and it took off the airport at about 1:00am on Friday, the official added.

As per the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hsaina, Murad had to resign as the State Minister after his abusive and derogatory remarks on women had gone viral on social media platforms.

Murad is the first person of the present cabinet who was asked to quit.

Hours after his resignation, the Jamalpur district AL removed him from the post of Health and Population Affairs secretary in the unit.

Meanwhile, Facebook has so far removed 94 links related to derogatory and abusive remarks of Murad Hassan on women, according to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) officials.











