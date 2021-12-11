Gerrard would swap Liverpool hero status

LONDON, DEC 10: Steven Gerrard admits he would be happy to give up his hero status at Liverpool in exchange for an Aston Villa win on Saturday as the Anfield great prepares to return to his former club "with a smile on his face".

Gerrard, who enjoyed a stellar 17-year playing career with Liverpool, returns there just a month into his reign as Villa boss determined to shut out the "noise". The 41-year-old, who left Rangers last month to move to the Premier League, has won three of his first four games in charge, with the only setback being a defeat to champions Manchester City.

"I'm going back to a club where I spent many years and it brings a smile to my face for a couple of reasons," Gerrard said.

"One, I've got a good relationship with a lot of people at the club. I had a fantastic time there, a really good journey, I'm a local boy. It was the team I supported growing up and I will always support that team. -AFP







