Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 8:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Malan admits he thought Test cricket had passed him by

Published : Saturday, 11 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

Malan admits he thought Test cricket had passed him by

Malan admits he thought Test cricket had passed him by

BRISBANE, DEC 10: England number three Dawid Malan admitted Friday that he thought his Test cricket career was over before his recall to the team earlier this year.
The 34-year-old South African-born Malan was speaking after his gritty 80 not out in England's second innings against Australia in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba.
Malan and England captain Joe Root (86 not out) put on an unbeaten 159-run partnership to guide the visitors to 220-2 at the close of the third day and give themselves hope of salvaging at least a draw.
It would be a remarkable achievement considering they were bowled out for 147 in their first innings, then watched as Australia made 425, a lead of 278 runs.
Malan batted for almost two sessions on a blazing hot Brisbane day, but said he enjoyed every minute of it.
"Test cricket is the pinnacle for me," he said.
"You can do as well as you want in T20 or 50-over cricket, but you are judged by your Test career at the end of it.
"So to come to Australia -- to come on these bouncy wickets against these fast bowlers, that's the test, especially for us in an Ashes series."
Malan is playing his 18th Test match since making his debut against South Africa in 2017.
He played 14 Tests in 2017 and 2018, but did not play any more until being recalled against India in August this year.
"I thought I would never play another Test again," he conceded.
"I said to 'Rootie' when we were both on 40 or 50 -- the Barmy Army was singing and I said to him I've really missed this -- someone trying to blow my head off, and the crowd going, and the adrenaline flowing, and playing against the best bowlers going around.
"So to be able to stand out there and wear an England shirt makes me so proud.
"It's good fun, really good fun."      -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Napoli win thriller to knock Leicester out of Europa League
Premier League clubs return to emergency Covid measures
Pele says expects to be out of hospital in 'a few days'
Barty to return to action in Adelaide, Nadal and Osaka in Melbourne
Milan look to domestic glory after European flop
Gerrard would swap Liverpool hero status
Malan admits he thought Test cricket had passed him by
Level 1 isolation facility for Sri Lankan women's squad


Latest News
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
China's Uyghur genocide report "deeply disturbing": UN
BNP has a lot to learn from PM’s generosity: Hasan
US imposes sanction on RAB, its six officials for serious human rights violation
Be nice to businessmen to inspire them to pay VAT, Kamal tells officials
Two arrested with 50 gold bars at Benapole
Khaleda Zia being deprived of human rights: Fakhrul
3 Rohingyas held over kidnapping 4 Cox's Bazar students
DU introduces reception for top CGPA holders
Arrested Katakhali mayor Abbas suspended after DSA case
Most Read News
Russia to send virus specialists to South Africa over Omicron: Putin
At least 53 migrants dead in Mexico truck accident
Woman cuts off cop husband’s private part over extramarital affairs
Pakistan Taliban declare end to ceasefire
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
A vendor walks along a pavement of Dhaka University to sell the National Flag
There’s no travel ban on Murad: Home boss
People light candles to pay their tribute to India's defense chief General Bipin Rawat
Two arrested with 50 gold bars at Benapole
BNP leader Alal should resign from politics: Razzaque
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft