Level 1 isolation facility for Sri Lankan women's squad

Sri Lanka's women team players and support staff will spend 10 days in isolation in Colombo in a Level 1 isolation facility, it is learnt.

According to highly placed sources in the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board, the squad which was stranded in Harare because of the Covid-19 outbreak returned on Friday.

Level 1 hotels are specially certified hotels, where increased hygienic measures and other rules are applied. It's a certification given by the ministry of health.

The whole hotel or wings are exclusively used for bio bubble maintenance.

"All squad members are now tested negative and they will be tested again frequently", the source, speaking exclusively over the telephone, said.

"Yes, they came by a direct Chartered flight (Air Seychelles)", the source confirmed.

Sri Lankan women's team had been stranded in Zimbabwe since ICC Women's CWC Qualifier was abandoned amid Covid-related uncertainty.

The cost of the team's delayed departure may be shared by the ICC and the SLC.















