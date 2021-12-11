Bangladesh take on Nepal today

SAFF U-19 Women's Football ChampionshipBangladesh looking forward to make a good start as they face touring Nepal in their first match of SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship scheduled to be held today (Saturday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

Private satellite channel T-Sports telecast the match live that kicks off at 7 pm, following the day's another match between Bhutan and Sri Lanka that begins at 3 pm at the same venue.

Ahead of the tournament, a pre-match press conference was held on Friday at the conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation with the all five participating teams disclosed their respective preparation and target of the championship.

Addressing at a pre match press conference Bangladesh national U-19 women's football team's head coach Golam Robbani Choton said the girls have enough preparation and they are prepared to play the tournament.

"The girls are in practice for a long time and they will be able to learn as well as achieve a lot from the championship ... they (girls) started their practice from October 30 last in the field and gym and hoped they have taken enough preparation and ready to play in the championship," Choton said.

Replying to a question the Bangladesh's head coach said they are taking each match seriously and the girls are ready to give their best to entertain the local crowds and take to the field to win the matches.

Choton though his team would get advantage in the home soil, but at the same time would be under pressure because the expectation would be high from them.

Commenting about Nepal team, Choton said Nepal always play dynamic football and they are tough opponent having some quality players.

Team's captain Maria Manda, who was present at the press conference, said they have been working hard for the tournament they have also the previous experience of meeting against Nepal and at the same time she hoped to present a good brand of football against the Himalaya Kingdom.

Nepal team's head coach Hari Om Shreshtha said though his girls have taken short preparation for the tournament but he thinks the preparation is enough and hoped his girls would be able to win the trophy.

He informed that his girls played some practice matches against their national team as a part of preparation for the championship.

Commenting about Bangladesh team, Shreshtha said Bangladesh is tough side who would certainly get the home ground advantage, but his girls are also prepared to play good brand of football.

Meanwhile, captains and head coaches of India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan also expressed their hope to win the trophy of the tournament.

Squad: Rupna Chakma and Yasmin Akter (custodian), Eity Rani, Akhi Khatun, Shamsunnahar (sr.), Anai Mogini, Nasrin Akter, Nilufa Yasmin Nila, Afeida Khandaker, Unnoti Khatun and Kohati Kisku (defenders), Maria Manda, Monika Chakma, Shohagi Kisku, Shahada Akter Ripa and Ritu Porna Chakma ( midfielders), Marzia, Shopna Rani, Tohura Khatun, Anuching Mogini, Halima Khatun, Shamsunnahar (Jr.) and Rehena Akter (forwards). - BSS





















