Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 8:32 AM
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand

Tigers reach in Christchurch

Players ready to do everything for country, says Taskin

Published : Saturday, 11 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182
Sports Reporter

Tigers reach in Christchurch

Tigers reach in Christchurch

Bangladesh National Cricket Team reached in New Zealand on Friday morning to play a two-match Test series against hosts. The series is a part of the 2021-2023 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.
We've reached in New Zealand from Dhaka," Tigers' speedster Taskin Ahmed seen to speak in a video message conveyed by the BCB on Friday. 'It was a long flight".
"All of us have landed safe and sound," he added.
Tigers will be quarantined for a week before start practicing after being tested negative for Covid-19. In this regard he said, "We have to stay in room quarantine for seven days".
"Although staying in quarantine is a tough thing but it's alright since we are ready to do everything for the country," he stated firmly.
Bangladesh cricket team returned home from the just late World Cup without single win in the Super 12 round and engaged with Pakistan in home series for T20i and Tests. No surprise that they succumbed badly to the gusts in both the red and white ball affairs.
Besides, Bangladesh have played 33 matches in and against New Zealand so far across the formats and remained winless till date.
Absence of players like Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Riyad might make the tasks Achilles hills.
Tamim, the most prolific opener of the country is out of action for a long time due to injury while veteran Mahmudullah called his day for longer version cricket. Shakib on the contrary seek leave during the away series ahead for personal reason and the BCB granted his appeal.
The first Test of the series however, will be held between January 1 and 5 at Bay Oval in Tauranga while the 2nd and final Test will take place between January 9 and 13 at Hagley Oval at Christchurch.






