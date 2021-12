This handout picture taken with a telescope and released on December 9, 2021

This handout picture taken with a telescope and released on December 9, 2021 shows the comet C/2021 A1 Comet Leonard, which came from the farthest reaches of the solar system, about to pass "very close" to the Earth, at 35 million kilometres, and its long hair will be visible in the northern hemisphere, according to Paris-PSL Observatory. -AFP