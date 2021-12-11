China's Evergrande restructuring: What's the plan?

BEIJING, Dec 10: Debt-crippled Chinese property giant Evergrande looks headed for a huge restructuring after it defaulted on $1.2 billion in bond repayments and remains mired in further liabilities worth more than $300 billion.

What would a restructuring mean for creditors, homeowners and investors? The government is keen to limit any contagion hitting the financial system, but is also deeply concerned about the impact on social stability if masses of angry investors take to the streets.

As such, homebuyers who have paid for residences that may or may not be delivered will likely be a top priority, followed by contractors working on the developer's projects, Capital Economics' chief Asia economist Mark Williams told AFP. "Then we get down to the financial creditors and the banks, the bondholders," he said. "That's where I think the fight will really take place... over whatever is left." Foreign bondholders will likely be fairly low-priority, he said.

Concerned about moral hazard, and insisting that Evergrande's problems won't affect the financial system, regulators will be "happy to see the firm itself go under and investors take a haircut," said Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics.

A state bailout would "run counter" to Beijing's efforts to deflate a worrying property bubble so as to reduce the economy's reliance on the real estate sector, added Larry Ong of SinoInsider. Central bank governor Yi Gang said Thursday that Evergrande's failures to meet its debt obligations would be dealt with by the "market", a further clear sign that a bailout was not on the cards. -AFP
















