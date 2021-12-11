Video
Pakistan to host extraordinary session of OIC's CFM on Dec 19

Published : Saturday, 11 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Observer Desk

Pakistan is going to host the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad on December 19.
The conference will discuss the serious humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, says a press release from Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka.
The OIC member states, representatives from United Nations, international financial institutions, some international and regional organizations and non-OIC members have been invited to attend the conference.
According to the UN estimates, sixty percent of Afghanistan's 38 million people face crisis levels of hunger and that situation is getting worse every day.
On December 29, Saudi Arabia, the OIC Summit Chair, took important initiative to convene an Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.
Pakistan strongly welcomed the initiative and offered to host the event, the press release added.


