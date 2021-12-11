Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 8:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Why global tech turns to Indian talent

Published : Saturday, 11 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

MUMBAI, Dec 10: Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal is the latest alumnus of India's prestigious technical universities appointed to head a multi-billion-dollar US tech firm, and Shivani Nandgaonkar wants to follow in his footsteps.
The 22-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay  -- Agrawal's alma mater -- has already been recruited by Google to become one of the thousands of IIT graduates at major American tech companies.
"When I heard about Parag, I was so happy," she said. "One IITian is also CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai. So this is my (stepping) stone now."
Twitter's Agrawal is the youngest chief executive in the S&P 500 at just 37.
Like Google-parent Alphabet's 49-year-old CEO Sundar Pichai, he left India after his IIT degree to pursue a postgrad in the United States before working at several American companies.
Other Indians at the highest corporate tech echelons include IBM's Arvind Krishna and Palo Alto Networks' Nikesh Arora -- both IIT alumni -- along with Satya Nadella of Microsoft and Shantanu Narayen at Adobe.
Executives and experts say that beyond the South Asian nation's sheer size, the phenomenon is due to multiple push-pull factors and skillsets including a culture of problem-solving, the English language, and relentless hard work.
IIT graduate and Sun Microsystems co-founder Vinod Khosla believes that after growing up with multiple communities, customs and languages, Indians have the ability to "navigate complex situations".
"Educational competition in India and societal chaos helps hone their skills in addition to the rigorous technical education at the IITs," the billionaire venture capitalist told AFP.
- 'Creme de la creme' -
Silicon Valley demands technical expertise, managing diverse communities, and entrepreneurship in the face of uncertainty from its top executives.
"In innovation, you have to be able to break the rules, you're fearless. And... you can't survive a day in India without having to break one rule or the other or dealing with incompetent bureaucracy or corruption," said Indian-American academic Vivek Wadhwa.
"Those skills are very useful when you're innovating in Silicon Valley, because you have to constantly challenge authority."
And they are valuable: ride-hailing giant Uber this month offered IIT Bombay students first-year packages of $274,000 for jobs in the United States.
The contest for such prizes begins early in a country of more than 1.3 billion people with a longstanding focus on education.
The IITs are seen as India's top universities, and more than one million pupils apply each year for just 16,000 places.
For one-and-a-half years, Nandgaonkar studied up to 14 hours a day, seven days a week. Some other students started preparations at just 14 or 15, she added.
"Imagine having an entrance which is 10x more difficult than MIT and Harvard. That's what the IITs are," Wadhwa said. "So it's the creme de la creme of the country."
- India's biggest export? -
The IIT network was established in 1950 by the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who envisaged a pool of highly trained science and engineering graduates to help build India after the end of British rule in 1947.
But the supply of engineers was not matched by sufficient domestic demand, so graduates looked further afield, particularly in the United States where there was hunger for highly skilled workers as the digital revolution took off.
"In the '60s '70s, and '80s, even into the '90s, Indian industry was not yet at the advanced (stages) and... a lot of those who wanted to do cutting-edge technology felt the need to go abroad," IIT Bombay Deputy Director S. Sudarshan said.
Agrawal, Pichai and Nadella spent a decade or more working their way through the ranks of their respective companies, building up insider knowledge while gaining the trust of the firms' American founders.
And for years, more than half the applicants for US H1-B skilled immigrant visas have been from India, and mostly from the tech sector.
In contrast, engineers from even more populous China had the option of finding jobs at home or returning after completing their US postgrads as their domestic economy boomed, said Johns Hopkins University professor Devesh Kapur, an IIT graduate himself.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
This handout picture taken with a telescope and released on December 9, 2021
Facebook opens virtual world app to public, inching toward metaverse
China's Evergrande restructuring: What's the plan?
Rohingya lawsuit against Facebook a 'wake-up call' for social media
Pakistan to host extraordinary session of OIC's CFM on Dec 19
Why global tech turns to Indian talent
Poor soil, water putting food security at risk: FAO
Pandemic, Diplomacy Germany’s new govt takes charge


Latest News
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
China's Uyghur genocide report "deeply disturbing": UN
BNP has a lot to learn from PM’s generosity: Hasan
US imposes sanction on RAB, its six officials for serious human rights violation
Be nice to businessmen to inspire them to pay VAT, Kamal tells officials
Two arrested with 50 gold bars at Benapole
Khaleda Zia being deprived of human rights: Fakhrul
3 Rohingyas held over kidnapping 4 Cox's Bazar students
DU introduces reception for top CGPA holders
Arrested Katakhali mayor Abbas suspended after DSA case
Most Read News
Russia to send virus specialists to South Africa over Omicron: Putin
At least 53 migrants dead in Mexico truck accident
Woman cuts off cop husband’s private part over extramarital affairs
Pakistan Taliban declare end to ceasefire
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
A vendor walks along a pavement of Dhaka University to sell the National Flag
There’s no travel ban on Murad: Home boss
People light candles to pay their tribute to India's defense chief General Bipin Rawat
Two arrested with 50 gold bars at Benapole
BNP leader Alal should resign from politics: Razzaque
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft