Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 8:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UN urges full reopening of South Asia schools amid learning loss

Published : Saturday, 11 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

NEW YORK, Dec 10: India and its neighbours should fully reopen schools to address the interrupted education of more than 400 million children whose classrooms were shut by the coronavirus pandemic, UNICEF says, with a top official warning the consequences could last decades.
Schools in Bangladesh were closed for almost 18 months, one of the longest closures in the world, the UN children's agency said, while schools in other South Asian countries were shut for an average of 31.5 weeks between March 2020 and August this year.
 "This happened in a region where there were no strong conditions for remote learning," George Laryea-Adjei, UNICEF's regional director for South Asia, told the AFP news agency.
"Access to internet and devices was very uneven. And we see a severe learning deficiency, especially among poor communities and girls - because often boys are more trusted with technology."
One study in India, cited in the report, showed that the proportion of grade 3 children who could read a grade 1 level text fell from about 42 percent in 2018 to just 24 percent in 2020.
Being out of school also led to students experiencing psychosocial distress, poor mental health and increased risk of violence. Girls were at a high risk of early marriage.
The UNICEF report called on governments in South Asia to safely resume in-person learning and ensure that students catch up, as well as improve connectivity.
"The cost of inaction would be a weaker labour force in a few years, it is going to show," said Laryea-Adjei. "The consequences will be long term."
According to a UNESCO database, schools in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Afghanistan remain only partially open, while those in Pakistan and Sri Lanka are fully open.
The report also warned that child mortality is projected to rise as pandemic disruptions to health services have left millions of children without lifesaving vaccines.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN urges full reopening of South Asia schools amid learning loss
Russia, Ukraine trade blame as ceasefire push breaks down
NY allows non-citizens to vote in municipal elections
53 migrants killed in Mexico road accident
EU member states agree to take in 40,000 Afghans
‘Uyghur tribunal’ blaming Xi for ‘genocide’ lie: China
Omicron ‘mostly mild’ as WHO warns on vaccine hoarding
Myanmar army chief accused of crimes against humanity


Latest News
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
China's Uyghur genocide report "deeply disturbing": UN
BNP has a lot to learn from PM’s generosity: Hasan
US imposes sanction on RAB, its six officials for serious human rights violation
Be nice to businessmen to inspire them to pay VAT, Kamal tells officials
Two arrested with 50 gold bars at Benapole
Khaleda Zia being deprived of human rights: Fakhrul
3 Rohingyas held over kidnapping 4 Cox's Bazar students
DU introduces reception for top CGPA holders
Arrested Katakhali mayor Abbas suspended after DSA case
Most Read News
Russia to send virus specialists to South Africa over Omicron: Putin
At least 53 migrants dead in Mexico truck accident
Woman cuts off cop husband’s private part over extramarital affairs
Pakistan Taliban declare end to ceasefire
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
A vendor walks along a pavement of Dhaka University to sell the National Flag
There’s no travel ban on Murad: Home boss
People light candles to pay their tribute to India's defense chief General Bipin Rawat
Two arrested with 50 gold bars at Benapole
BNP leader Alal should resign from politics: Razzaque
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft