Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 8:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Omicron ‘mostly mild’ as WHO warns on vaccine hoarding

Published : Saturday, 11 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180

THE HAGUE, Dec 10: The EU medicines watchdog said Thursday the Omicron variant of Covid-19 may cause milder disease, as the World Health Organization warned against a re-run of vaccine hoarding by rich nations as the new strain spreads.
The tentative judgement from the European Medicines Agency comes after the WHO said this week there was some evidence that Omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, the currently dominant variant.
The EMA echoed the finding, but said more investigation was being done.
"Cases appear to be mostly mild, however we need to gather more evidence to determine whether the spectrum of disease severity caused by Omicron is different (to) that of all the variants that have been circulating so far," said Marco Cavaleri, EMA's head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy.
The highly mutated variant first detected in South Africa sparked global panic when it emerged last month, prompting fears it could be more contagious, cause more severe illness or evade vaccines.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said that "emerging data from South Africa suggests increased risk of reinfection with Omicron".
Cavaleri said that early data suggested Omicron is more infectious than Delta, but it was not year clear whether it would replace the older dominant strain.
He also stressed that there were better means of prevention and treatment available than last winter.
The comments come after Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday that a third dose of their vaccine was effective against the variant, and that it was developing an Omicron-specific jab that should be available by March.
Some wealthy countries like Germany and Britain are already hard-hit by a winter wave of infections.     -AFP
In the UK, Tottenham football's game at Brighton on Sunday was postponed due to "a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and relevant staff" at the north London club.
Both Berlin and London have imposed new measures to control the virus' spread, and fears of the economic impact have been dogging financial markets.
That prompted the WHO on Thursday to caution against the restrictions on vaccine supply seen earlier this year.
"As we head into whatever the Omicron situation is going to be, there is a risk that the global supply is again going to revert to high-income countries hoarding vaccine to protect (their populations)... in a sense in excess," said WHO vaccines chief Kate O'Brien.
O'Brien said the WHO was examining data from Pfizer and BioNTech about the booster shot, and that it may turn out that "additional doses have benefit to provide added protection against Omicron", but stressed it was still "very early days".
The EMA's Cavaleri also said that "at this stage we do not have enough data".
The agency said later Thursday that Covid boosters are "safe and effective" three months after the last jab.
The UN health body's Africa branch said meanwhile that detections of new coronavirus cases had almost doubled over the past week, to 107,000, as the new variant "is reaching more countries in Africa".
The biggest surge in numbers -- 140 percent on average -- was in the south of the continent.
However, in South Africa, which discovered the new variant last month, "severe cases remain low", the WHO said.
It nevertheless called on countries to step up vaccinations -- only 7.8 percent of the continent's roughly 1.2 billion people have been jabbed.
That compares with over 600 million doses administered in Europe alone, according to EMA figures.
AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN urges full reopening of South Asia schools amid learning loss
Russia, Ukraine trade blame as ceasefire push breaks down
NY allows non-citizens to vote in municipal elections
53 migrants killed in Mexico road accident
EU member states agree to take in 40,000 Afghans
‘Uyghur tribunal’ blaming Xi for ‘genocide’ lie: China
Omicron ‘mostly mild’ as WHO warns on vaccine hoarding
Myanmar army chief accused of crimes against humanity


Latest News
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
China's Uyghur genocide report "deeply disturbing": UN
BNP has a lot to learn from PM’s generosity: Hasan
US imposes sanction on RAB, its six officials for serious human rights violation
Be nice to businessmen to inspire them to pay VAT, Kamal tells officials
Two arrested with 50 gold bars at Benapole
Khaleda Zia being deprived of human rights: Fakhrul
3 Rohingyas held over kidnapping 4 Cox's Bazar students
DU introduces reception for top CGPA holders
Arrested Katakhali mayor Abbas suspended after DSA case
Most Read News
Russia to send virus specialists to South Africa over Omicron: Putin
At least 53 migrants dead in Mexico truck accident
Woman cuts off cop husband’s private part over extramarital affairs
Pakistan Taliban declare end to ceasefire
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
A vendor walks along a pavement of Dhaka University to sell the National Flag
There’s no travel ban on Murad: Home boss
People light candles to pay their tribute to India's defense chief General Bipin Rawat
Two arrested with 50 gold bars at Benapole
BNP leader Alal should resign from politics: Razzaque
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft