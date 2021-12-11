BMA office opens in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Dec 10: An office of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), district chapter, was opened at district Hospital Road of the town here on Sunday.

President of Central BMA Dr. Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin formally inaugurated the office through cutting a red tape and cake as chief guest and General Secretary Dr. Ehteshamul Haque Chowdhury was present at the event as special guest.

Moderated by Dr. Md. Shahinul Islam Mondal, joint secretary of BMA district unit, the inaugural function was also addressed, among others, by Vice-President of the organization Dr. Md. Jamal Uddin Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon Dr. AKM Akteruzzaman and President of district BMA Dr. Md. Matiar Rahman.





