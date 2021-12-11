Five people found dead in five districts

Five people including two women have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Barishal, Kishoreganj, Laxmipur, Khulna and Noakhali, five days.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a woman from a launch in the city on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sharmin Akhter, 25, daughter of Md Enayet Fakir, a resident of Kunipara area in Dhaka.

Inspector of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Shahidul Islam said Sharmin along with a man rented a cabin in Barishal-bound MV Kuakata-2 Launch at Sadarghat in Dhaka at around 11pm on Thursday introducing themselves as husband and wife.

Later, a staff saw the body of the woman lying at the cabin on Friday morning while the launch reached the Barishal Port and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The man who was travelling with the deceased could not be identified immediately, and was not found in the launch, the PBI official added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Barishal Sadar Naval Police Station (PS) Hasnat Jaman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

KISHOREGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man from Tarail Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Shah Alam, 30, son of Idris Ali, a resident of Shibpur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in Panch Bhawal Village of the upazila on the day and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

Police primarily assumed that he might have been murdered.

Tarail PS OC (Investigation) Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the body of a tea stall owner from his residence in Raipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Delwar Hossain, 60, son of Fazar Ali Pathan, a resident of Uttar Bamni Village under Bamni Union in the upazila.

The deceased's elder brother Md Musa Mia said the wife and children of Delwar were not at home.

However, the family members saw the body of Delwar hanging from the ceiling of his room in the house at around 8am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 10am and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family members said Delwar might have committed suicide by hanging himself as he could not pay the loan money of Tk 5 lakh he took from different sources.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Raipur PS Jahangir said police are investigating the matter.

However, the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.

An unnatural death case was filed with Raipur PS in this connection, the SI added.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Police recovered the hanging body of a newlywed young woman from her in-laws' house in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jayanti Rani Mandol, 19, wife of Koushik Biswas, a resident of Rajnagar Village under Bhandarpara Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Jayanti got married with Koushik eight months back.

The couple locked into an altercation on Monday night over Jayanti's going to college.

Later, the family members saw the body of Jayanti hanging from the ceiling of her room in the house on Tuesday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

No injury marks were found on the body.

Dumuria PS SI Hamidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of an imam of a mosque from Sadar Upazila in the district at dawn on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Md Selim, 40, a resident of Shibpur Village under Noannai Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals saw the body of the imam hanging from the ceiling of his room in the house at dawn and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily assumed that he might have committed suicide by hanging himself.

Sudharam PS OC Mohammad Shahed Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken after investigation in this connection.



