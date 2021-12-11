Two women among 7 murdered in seven dists

Seven people including two women and a local leader of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) have been murdered in separate incidents in seven districts- Sirajganj, Pirojpur, Shariatpur, Natore, Joypurhat, Bogura and Brahmanbaria, recently.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was hacked to death allegedly by his wife over family feud in Salanga Police Station (PS) area of Ullapra Upazila in the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Shamim Hossain, 45, son of Nurul Islam, was a resident of Panchalia Purbapara Village under Hatikumrul Union in the upazila.

Salanga PS Inspector (Investigation) Jakaria Hossain said Shamim Hossain was locked in an altercation with his wife Shirin Khatun, 35, over family issues in the morning.

At one stage of the altercation, Shirin hacked her husband with a sharp weapon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Shirin Khatun went into hiding soon after the incident.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

No case was filed with the PS immediately, the official added.

MATHBARIA, PIROJPUR: A man reportedly strangled his sister-in-law, hailed from Mathbaria Upazila in the district, and fled the scene after confining her in Savar of Dhaka on Wednesday noon.

However, locals recovered the body from the house after hearing hue and cry of the deceased's son and informed it to police.

The deceased was identified as Marufa Begum, 28, wife of Kuwait expatriate Al Amin, hailing from Mathbaria Upazila of Pirojpur. She was an employee at Sharmeen Group Ltd at Savar.

Asma Begum, aunt of the deceased, said Marufa was living in the area with her four-year-old son.

Accused Hasan, 30, brother in-law of the deceased, regularly comes to her house at noon to take the lunch.

However, Hasan engaged in a quarrel with Marufa on Wednesday noon. He strangled Marufa at one stage of the quarrel, Asma Begum added.

She further said Hasan locked the door of the room from outside and fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Later, neighbours of the deceased rescued the child and recovered the body after hearing hue and cry of the child following her mother's death. They also informed police about the incident.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Filing of a murder case is underway with Ashulia PS in this connection.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ashulia PS Hasib Sikder confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the killer.

SHARIATPUR: A housewife was hacked to death by miscreants in Naria Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Aklima Begum, 32, was the wife of Saudi Arabia expatriate Hossain Hawlader, a resident of Dogri Village under Noshasion Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a group of miscreants attacked on Aklima at her house in the morning while her two children were asleep and mother-in-law was out of home.

The miscreants hacked her there indiscriminately, leaving the woman dead on the spot.

The deceased's daughter Sneha Akter said she saw the body of her mother lying on the bed in the morning.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the reason behind the killing could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector of Naria Police Station (PS) Jalal Mia confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A farmer, who was beaten to injure in Baraigram Upazila of the district over his extramarital affair, died on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) at dawn on Wednesday.

Deceased Abdus Samad, 62, son of late Baser Pramanik, was a resident of Gunaihati Village under Bonpara Municipality in the upazila. He was a farmer by profession.

Police and local sources said Abdus Samad developed an extramarital affair with the wife of his neighbour Ehia, son of late Mahir Uddin Pramanik, a couple of months back. Following the affair, the wife of Ehia divorced her husband with an intention to marry Abdus Samad three months back. Later, a village arbitration settled the matter, and Ehia's wife returned her husband's house.

Earlier, Ehia took lease a cropland from Abdus Samad, and was cultivating it.

After the arbitration, Samad demanded Tk 50,000 to Ehia over the lease of the cropland.

On Monday morning, they both locked into an altercation over the matter.

At one stage of the altercation, Ehia and his son Jahangir started beating Samad with an iron rod, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Samad was rushed to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to the RMCH following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Abdus Samad succumbed to his injuries at dawn on Wednesday while he was on the way to Rajshahi.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Filing of a murder case with Baraigram PS is underway in this connection.

Bonpara Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Inspector Rashedul Islam Biswas confirmed the incident.

JOYPURHAT: A local leader of JCD has been beaten to death allegedly by the activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in Panchbibi Upazila of the district.

Deceased Faruque Hossain was the joint convener of Panchbibi Municipality Unit JCD.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchbibi PS Palash Chandra Dev said a group of eight to 10 people led by the upazila unit Juba League member Anisur Rahman Shipon set the motorcycle of the upazila unit BNP convener Md Saiful Islam Dalim on fire which was parked in front of the party office on Tuesday evening.

Some BNP leaders and activists went to the PS to file a complaint in this regard while four to five others including Faruque took position at the municipal park adjacent to the PS.

During that time, BCL men chased them and beat up Faruque mercilessly, leaving him severely injured.

He was rushed to Panchbibi Upazila Health Complex, where Faruque succumbed to his injuries at early hours on Wednesday, OC Palash said.

The deceased's mother Bilkis Begum Felani lodged a case accusing eight named and eight to 10 unnamed people with Panchbibi PS in this connection.

Following this, police have arrested four BCL men, the OC added.

The arrested persons are Mahipur College Unit BCL General Secretary Mahmudul Hasan, former Kusumba union joint secretary Ariful Islam, Anisur Rahman, and Mujahidul Islam.

BOGURA: A minor boy was killed after being abducted in Sariakandi Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Raj Mamun, 9, was the son of Sultan Sheikh, a resident of Bera Panchbaria Village in the upazila.

However, police arrested the abductor after conducting a drive in Savar of Dhaka.

Superintend of Police (SP) Sudeep Kumar Chakrabarti in a press briefing on Wednesday noon said one Faridul, 28, son of Amjad Hossain of Char Rahmat Village in Pirgachha Upazila of Rangpur, abducted Raj Mamun on Sunday, and demanded Tk 20,000 to Sultan Sheikh as ransom.

Later, police arrested Faridul from Savar in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Following his statement, the law enforcers recovered the body of Raj Mamun from a paddy field in Bera Panchbaria area on Tuesday night.

Faridul confessed his guilt, adding that he abducted the child as he needed to pay the loan money he took from different sources.

As the child started screaming on Sunday night, Faridul killed him out of fear of being caught, the SP added.

Sariakandi PS OC Mizanur Rahman said a murder case has been filed with the PS in this connection.

BRAHMANBARIA: A man was killed and 11 others were injured in a clash over establishing supremacy in Bancharampur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Alek Miah, 52, a resident of Radhanagar Village under Ujan Char Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Bancharampur Model PS OC Raju Ahmed said former union parishad (UP) member Masud Mia and incumbent UP member Mohsin Mia of Radhanagar Village have long been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in the area.

Following the dispute, the supporters of both men engaged in a clash at around 8pm on Sunday.

At least 11 people from both sides received injuries in the clash.

The injured were admitted to Bancharampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Alek Miah dead, the OC added.





















