Thrust on reducing inequalities among people from all walks





This year's theme of the day is "Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights".

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha and Pirojpur.

GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, Abalamban, a local voluntary organization, organized different programmes under UNDP H

In the morning around 11am, Abalamban, Adibashi- Bangali Sanghati Parishad (ABSP) and District Human Rights Forum arranged a rally, human chain and indigenous cultural function in front of Natya Sangstha of the district town with Advocate Sirazul Islam Babu, president of ABSP, in the chair.

The human chain was also addressed, among others, by Executive Director of Abalamban Probir Chakrabartee, Philimon Baske, President of Sahebganj- BagdaFarm Bhumi Uddhar Sangram Committee, Organizing Secretary Swapon Dev, Zahangir Kabir Tanu, Convener of Samazik Sangram Parishad, Adibashi leaders Pricila Murmu, Trihna Murmu and Sufal Hembrom and Human Rights worker Anjali Rani Debi.

The speakers in their speech said the indigenous communities of the country are in marginal position. For this, their well- protection and human rights would have to be ensured anyhow as the he Constitution of Bangladesh has fully complied with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," they demanded.

They also urged the National Human Rights Commission to intensify its overall activities from the center to the grassroots level so that the peopleof the country become more aware of their rights and receive assistance from the commission regarding human rights.

They also demanded of the government to establish cultural academy in the districts for the indigenous people to protect their heritage, language and culture.

Later, colourful cultural function was also held marking the day. The children of indigenous communities of the district rendered songs and performed the dances on the occasion.

A large number of indigenous people, human rights workers, NGO activists, social workers including journalists took part in the programs spontaneously.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district town.

District Unit of Association of Development Agencies in Bangladesh (ADAB) formed a human chain on the Town Club premises in the town in the morning.

Different organizations including Bangladesh Mahila Parishad district unit, NGO human rights defender's forum (HRDF), Pirojpur Gono Unnayan Samity-PGUS, Rupantar, Susilan, Uddipan, Dake Feya Jai (DDJ) and Sachetan Nagorik Committee (SANAK) of TIB also took part in the human chain.

ADAB President Ziaul Ahsan, Mahila Parishad Acting President Matoara Magum, Tuli, Sanak President Advocate Shahidullah Khan, Representative of Human Rights Defenders' Forum freedom fighter Rabbai Feroj, Executive Director of Peoples Development Foundation (PDF) Md Rafiqual Islam Panna, Mahila Parishad Organizing Secretary Khaleda Akter Hena, Pirojpur Municipality Panel Mayor Minara Begum and Susilon Representative Gouraga Ghose, among others, also spoke on the programme.













