54 women get Joyeeta awards in 10 districts



Aklima Begum, as Joyeeta, receiving crest and certificate from the guests at a programme held at Lalmohan Upazila Parishad auditorium in Bhola on Thursday on the occasion of Begum Rokeya Day-2021. photo: observer

FENI: Five successful women were given Joyeeta awards in five categories in the district.

They were given the awards for their outstanding contribution in women empowerment and social development.

The winners are: Hosne Ara Kawsar, Laila Akhter, Sultana Akhter, Hosne Ara Chowdhury and Shamima Afroza.

Feni Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Selim Mahmud-Ul Hasan, as chief guest, gave the crests to the winners at a programme held at his office in the town at noon.

District Women Affairs Department organized the programme.

Deputy Director (DD) of the department Nasrin Akhter presided over the programme.

Additional DC (General) Md Masudur Rahman, Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Md Badrul Molla, Civil Surgeon (CS) Rafiq-Us-Saleheen, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nasrin Sultana and District Unit Chairman of Bangladesh Mahila Sangstha Khadiza Akhter Khanam Runa, among others, were also present at that time.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Five successful women received Joyeeta awards in five categories in Baraigram Upazila of the district.

The winners are: Mst Khaleda Khatun and Sumitra Rozario of Kalikapur; Mariam Begum of Bahimali; Aslima Khatun of Dhanaidah; and Anjuara Begum of Gunaihati Village.

They were awarded at a programme held at Baraigram Upazila Parishad auditorium on Thursday.

Upazila Women Affairs Department organized the programme with UNO Mst Mariam Khatun in the chair.

Baraigram Upazila Parishad Chairman Dr Siddiqur Rahman Patwari, Upazila Awami League (AL) President Abdul Quddus Miazi, President of Upazila Mahila Sangstha Nazma Khatun, Women Affairs Officer Habiba KHatun and Youth Development Officer Abu Hanif, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Three women got Joyeeta awards in Bhandaria Upazila of the district.

They are: Iffatar Ara, Fatima Akhter and Sabequnnahar Happy.

They were awarded at a programme held at Bhandaria Upazila Parishad auditorium in the town in the morning.

Bhandaria UNO Sima Rani Dhar was present as chief guest while Upazila Women Affairs Officer Md A Wahab Hawlader presided over the programme.

Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Asma Akhter and Pirojpur Zila Parishad Member Rokeya Begum, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

NAOGAON: A total of 10 successful women were given Joyeeta awards in Atrai and Porsha upazilas of the district.

Five women received the awards in Atrai Upazila.

They are Shefali Khatun, Kallyani Rani Halder, Maksuda Popy, Nipa Rani and Sathi Banu.

They were awarded at a progr

amme at Atrai Upazila Parishad auditorium in the town with UNO Iktekharul Islam in the chair.

Atrai Upazila Parishad Chairman Ebadur Rahman Pramanik, among others, also spoke at the programme.

On the other hand, five more women got Joyeeta awards in Porsha Upazila of the district.

They are: Josna Rani of Tentulia; Shefali Tapya, Panchami Rani and Parul Begum of Ganguria; and Lutfa Khatun of Ghatnagar Village.

They were given the awards at a programme held at Porsha Upazila Parishad auditorium in the town.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Shah Manzur Morshed Chowdhury was present as chief guest while UNO Nazmul Hamid Reza presided over the programme.

BHOLA: A total of 10 successful women were given Joyeeta awards in Daulatkhan and Lalmohan upazilas of the district to mark Begum Rokeya Day-2021.

Five women received the awards in five categories in Daulatkhan Upazila.

They are Makrai Basetun Nahar, Achia Begum, Hosne Ara Chowdhury, Farul Begum and Amena Begum.

Daulatkhan UNO Md Tareq Hawlader gave the crests to them at a programme held at Upazila Parishad Hall Room in the town.

On the other hand, five more successful women got Joyeeta awards in Lalmohan Upazila of the district.

They are: Shahina Akhter, Aklima Begum, Surma Begum, Kahinur Begum and Masuma Begum.

They were awarded at a programme held at Lalmohan Upazila Parishad Hall Room in the town in the morning.

Lalmohan Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Gias Uddin Ahmed was present as chief guest while Upazila Agriculture Officer AFM Shahabuddin presided over the programme.

Upazila Women Affairs Officer Md Nurnabi, Social Services Officer Abdul Mazid Shah and Upazila AL General Secretary Fakhrul Alam Hawlader, among others, were also present at that time.

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: Five women received Joyeeta awards in Chilmari Upazila of the district.

They are: Jamila Khatun, Shahnaj Begum, Monira Khatun, Mazeda Khatun and Mahfuza Shilpi.

They were awarded at a programme held at Chilmari Upazila Parishad auditorium at around 11am with UNO Md Mahbubur Rahman in the chair.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Shawkat Ali Sarker attended the programme as chief guest.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: On the occasion of Begum Rokeya Day-21 and International Female Oppression Prevention Fortnight, five successful women have been given Joyeeta awards in Gafargaon Upazila of the district.

They are: Salma Akhter, Shamsun Nahar Bhuiyan, Nazma Khatun, Jayita Sheikh Nazma and Helena Begum.

They were felicitated for their outstanding contribution to the development of the society at a programme held at Upazila Parishad Hall Room at noon.

The upazila administration and Women Affairs office jointly organized the programme with UNO Md Tajul Islam in the chair.

Upazila Female Vice-Chairman Reshma Akhter and Upazila Women Affairs Officer Khaleda Akhter, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Three women got Joyeeta awards in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.

They are: Shahena Begum, Jotsna Rani Sinha and Shelly Begum.

They were awarded at a programme held at Kamalganj Upazila Parishad auditorium at around 11am with UNO Ashequl Haque in the chair.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Five women received Joyeeta awards in Daulatpur Upazila of the district.

They are: Mst Arifa Khatun, Mst Nazma Siddiqa, Mst Sharmin Nesa, Mst Hasna Ul Husna and Mst Sonari Khatun Aleya.

They were awarded at a programme at Daulatpur Upazila Parishad auditorium at around 12pm.

Daulatpur Upazila Parishad Chairman Advocate Ezaz Ahmed Mamun was present as chief guest while UNO Md Abdul Jabbar presided over the programme.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Three women were given Joyeeta awards in Kaptai Upazila of the district.

They are: Rawshan Sharif Tani, Ayesha Begum and Angkranu Marma.

They were awarded at a programme held at Kaptai Upazila Parishad auditorium with UNO Muntasir Jahan in the chair.







