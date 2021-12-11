Five crushed under train in two districts

Five people including three siblings were crushed under train and five others received injuries in separate incidents in two districts- Nilphamari and Mymensingh, in two days.

NILPHAMARI: Four people including three children were crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Lina, 8, Mina, 7, Mominur Rahman, 4, three children of Rezwan Ali; and Shamim Hossain, 30. All of them were residents of Kundopukur Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nilphamari Sadar Police Station (PS) Abdur Rauf said the three children were crushed under the Khulna-bound 'Rusha Express' train while they playing in College Rail Station area at around 8am.

Shamim was crushed while he was trying to save the minors, the OC added.

After the accident, local people staged demonstration on the rail line.

MYMENSINGH: An easy-bike passenger was crushed under a train and five others received injuries in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam, 40, son of Suruj Ali, a resident of Punaria Village in the upazila.

The accident took place at Shyamganj Gauripur Rail Crossing near Shyamganj Railway Station at around 12pm.

Police and local sources said the union parishad election of Gouripur Upazila will be held on December 28. On this occasion, six people including Rafiqul Islam were going to Sidhla Union with allotment of symbols at noon riding by an auto-rickshaw. At that time, the Mymensingh-bound Balaka Express Train from Zaria hit the auto-rickshaw at Shyamganj Gauripur Rail Crossing, leaving Rafiqul dead on the spot and its five others passengers seriously injured.

The injured are: Mukhles, 18, son of Taher Uddin, Jashim Uddin, 25, son of Hashim Uddin, Kiron, 30, son of Hazrat Ali, Swapon, 32, son of Chan Mia, and Sajib, 18, son of Kasam Uddin. All of them were residents of Punaria Village in the upazila.

Of the injured, Mukhles lost both his legs.

Police, later, rescued him and sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. Mymensingh Railway PS OC Mamun Rahman confirmed the incident.



















