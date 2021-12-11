Tk 1.61cr snake venom seized at Birampur

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR, Dec 10: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have seized snake venom worth Tk 1.61 crore in Birampur Upazila of the district on Monday night.

During a drive, conducted in Shibpur area along the border at night, the BGB also detained a man.

The detained person is Rafiqul Islam, 40, a resident of Hamlakuri Village in the upazila.

"Cobra Snake Poison of France, Red Dragon Company, Cobra Code No 80975, Made in France' was written on a glass jar, containing the venom.

Md Nayeem Rizvi, acting commanding officer of BGB-29 Battalion, confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday.

He said buying and selling of snake venom is not legal in Bangladesh.

