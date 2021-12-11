Video
Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 8:28 AM
6.47 lakh babies to be fed Vitamin A capsules in two districts

Published : Saturday, 11 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Our Correspondents

A total of 6,47,371 babies will be fed Vitamin A capsules in two districts- Jashore and Barishal, on the occasion of the National Vitamin A+ Campaign-2021.
The campaign was scheduled to be held from December 11 to 14 across the country.
JASHORE: A total of 3,31,000 babies will be fed Vitamin A Plus capsules in the district.
Six to 11 month-old babies will be fed blue colour capsules while 12 to 59-month-old babies the red ones.
The district Public Health Department will implement the campaign at 354 centres in eight upazilas of the district.
Jashore Civil Surgeon (CS) Sheikh Abu Shahin disclosed this at a journalists' orientation workshop held at the CS office auditorium in the district town on Thursday morning.
The guardians have been requested to bring their children with a filled stomach to a nearby centre on the day, said the CS.
Jashore Press Club President Jahid Hasan Tukun, Dr Rehnewaz and Medical Officer Giyas Uddin, among others, also spoke on the occasion.
Journalists of print, electronic media and online news portals working in the district were also present at the programme.
BARISHAL: A total of 3,16,371 babies will be fed Vitamin A capsules in the district.
In this connection, a journalists' orientation workshop was held at the CS office in the city on Thursday morning.
Barishal CS Dr Md Monwar Hossain said each of 34,223 babies aged from six months to 11 months will be fed blue capsules while 2,82,148 babies aged from 12 months to 59 months will be administered the red ones.   
To make the campaign successful, a total of 2,050 centres will be set up at 255 wards under 85 unions in 10 upazilas of the district.  
The campaign will be conducted from 8am till 4pm every day.
A total of 4,100 volunteers will work to make the campaign successful, the CS added.


