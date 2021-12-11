Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 8:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in three districts

Published : Saturday, 11 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Our Correspondents

Three people including two minor children have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Jhenidah, Kurigram and Khagrachhari, in two days.
JHENIDAH: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Rahima Khatun, 8, daughter of Iqbal Hossain, a resident of Cheonia Village in the upazila.
Local sources said a passenger-laden bus ran over Rahima when she was crossing a road in Salavara area of the upazila in the district at around 2:30pm while her mother was paying the fair of an auto-rickshaw, which left her dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Kaliganj Fire Service Station Official Mamuner Rashid confirmed the incident.
BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed and another injured in a road accident in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 50, son of late Ponir Uddin, a resident of Beldah Charmatha Village under Paikerchhara Union in the upazila.  
Police and local sources said a Bhurungamari-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Nodi Paribahan' from Dhaka hit an auto-rickshaw in front of Brac Office Gate on the Kurigram-Bhurungamari Road in the upazila at noon, leaving its driver Saiful and passenger Monika seriously injured.
Later, Saiful succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
Injured Monika was admitted to a local hospital.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhurungamari Police Station (PS) Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.
RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Md Saiful Islam, 10, son of Md Abul Bashar, a resident of Kaladeba area under Ramgarh Municipality in the district.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ramgarh PS Shamsul Amin said Saiful came to visit his maternal aunt's house in Taichhalapara area of the upazila of the district.
However, a Ramgarh-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw from Jaliapara hit Saiful in Taichhalapara area on the Ramgarh-Khagrachhari Road at around 1pm, leaving him seriously injured.  
Locals rescued Saiful and rushed to Ramgarh Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the SI added.
Ramgarh PS OC Mohammad Shamsuzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to seize the auto-rickshaw and arrest its driver in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jamalpur District was liberated from the Pakistani forces today in 1971
BMA office opens in Gaibandha
Five people found dead in five districts
Two women among 7 murdered in seven dists
Thrust on reducing inequalities among people from all walks
54 women get Joyeeta awards in 10 districts
Five crushed under train in two districts
Tk 1.61cr snake venom seized at Birampur


Latest News
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
China's Uyghur genocide report "deeply disturbing": UN
BNP has a lot to learn from PM’s generosity: Hasan
US imposes sanction on RAB, its six officials for serious human rights violation
Be nice to businessmen to inspire them to pay VAT, Kamal tells officials
Two arrested with 50 gold bars at Benapole
Khaleda Zia being deprived of human rights: Fakhrul
3 Rohingyas held over kidnapping 4 Cox's Bazar students
DU introduces reception for top CGPA holders
Arrested Katakhali mayor Abbas suspended after DSA case
Most Read News
Russia to send virus specialists to South Africa over Omicron: Putin
At least 53 migrants dead in Mexico truck accident
Woman cuts off cop husband’s private part over extramarital affairs
Pakistan Taliban declare end to ceasefire
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
A vendor walks along a pavement of Dhaka University to sell the National Flag
There’s no travel ban on Murad: Home boss
People light candles to pay their tribute to India's defense chief General Bipin Rawat
Two arrested with 50 gold bars at Benapole
BNP leader Alal should resign from politics: Razzaque
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft