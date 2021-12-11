Three killed in road mishaps in three districts

Three people including two minor children have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Jhenidah, Kurigram and Khagrachhari, in two days.

JHENIDAH: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rahima Khatun, 8, daughter of Iqbal Hossain, a resident of Cheonia Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a passenger-laden bus ran over Rahima when she was crossing a road in Salavara area of the upazila in the district at around 2:30pm while her mother was paying the fair of an auto-rickshaw, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Kaliganj Fire Service Station Official Mamuner Rashid confirmed the incident.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed and another injured in a road accident in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 50, son of late Ponir Uddin, a resident of Beldah Charmatha Village under Paikerchhara Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a Bhurungamari-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Nodi Paribahan' from Dhaka hit an auto-rickshaw in front of Brac Office Gate on the Kurigram-Bhurungamari Road in the upazila at noon, leaving its driver Saiful and passenger Monika seriously injured.

Later, Saiful succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Injured Monika was admitted to a local hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhurungamari Police Station (PS) Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Saiful Islam, 10, son of Md Abul Bashar, a resident of Kaladeba area under Ramgarh Municipality in the district.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ramgarh PS Shamsul Amin said Saiful came to visit his maternal aunt's house in Taichhalapara area of the upazila of the district.

However, a Ramgarh-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw from Jaliapara hit Saiful in Taichhalapara area on the Ramgarh-Khagrachhari Road at around 1pm, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued Saiful and rushed to Ramgarh Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the SI added.

Ramgarh PS OC Mohammad Shamsuzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to seize the auto-rickshaw and arrest its driver in this connection.

















