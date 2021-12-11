Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 8:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Impact Of Cyclone Jawad

2,105 ha croplands damaged at Monpura

Published : Saturday, 11 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Our Correspondent

2,105 ha croplands damaged at Monpura

2,105 ha croplands damaged at Monpura

MONPURA, BHOLA, Dec 10: Vast croplands were devastated in coastal Monpura Upazila of the district, after being hit by Cyclone Jawad.
According to field sources, heavy rainfall triggered the impact of the cyclone and submerged ripe Aman paddy fields and standing vegetable farms in the upazila.
According to primary official estimate, a total of 2,105 hectares (ha) of croplands including 2,000 ha Aman paddy have been inundated.
This information was confirmed by Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Anwar Hossain. "Heavy raining from Monday late night has damaged 2,000 ha of Aman paddy fields," he said. Also 50 ha of grass pea (Khesari Dal) and vegetables each, 2 ha of round potato and mustard each and 1 ha of wheat farms have been vandalised," he added.
In a visit to four unions of Monpura Upazila found late farmed Aman fields under water. Vast farms of round potato, mustard, wheat, grass pea and vegetables remained submerged.  
Victim farmers like Jamal, Mamun, Alamgir, Khorshed, Ratan, Shanu, Rased, and Khalek said, "We have made our farming at loan money. Crop yielding was good. We were hoping to refund loans after lifting our crops. But all hopes have gone into vain."
They demanded necessary incentives to the government to overcome the situation.
Monpura Upazila Agriculture Officer Akash Boiragi said, the matter has been informed to the highest authority. Agriculture incentive will be provided among the farmers, who have experienced a devastating setback with their 2,105 ha of croplands in the upazila, he added.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer  Md Shameem Mia said, an instruction  has been given to the upazila agriculture office to make a list of the victim farmers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jamalpur District was liberated from the Pakistani forces today in 1971
BMA office opens in Gaibandha
Five people found dead in five districts
Two women among 7 murdered in seven dists
Thrust on reducing inequalities among people from all walks
54 women get Joyeeta awards in 10 districts
Five crushed under train in two districts
Tk 1.61cr snake venom seized at Birampur


Latest News
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
China's Uyghur genocide report "deeply disturbing": UN
BNP has a lot to learn from PM’s generosity: Hasan
US imposes sanction on RAB, its six officials for serious human rights violation
Be nice to businessmen to inspire them to pay VAT, Kamal tells officials
Two arrested with 50 gold bars at Benapole
Khaleda Zia being deprived of human rights: Fakhrul
3 Rohingyas held over kidnapping 4 Cox's Bazar students
DU introduces reception for top CGPA holders
Arrested Katakhali mayor Abbas suspended after DSA case
Most Read News
Russia to send virus specialists to South Africa over Omicron: Putin
At least 53 migrants dead in Mexico truck accident
Woman cuts off cop husband’s private part over extramarital affairs
Pakistan Taliban declare end to ceasefire
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
A vendor walks along a pavement of Dhaka University to sell the National Flag
There’s no travel ban on Murad: Home boss
People light candles to pay their tribute to India's defense chief General Bipin Rawat
Two arrested with 50 gold bars at Benapole
BNP leader Alal should resign from politics: Razzaque
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft