

2,105 ha croplands damaged at Monpura

According to field sources, heavy rainfall triggered the impact of the cyclone and submerged ripe Aman paddy fields and standing vegetable farms in the upazila.

According to primary official estimate, a total of 2,105 hectares (ha) of croplands including 2,000 ha Aman paddy have been inundated.

This information was confirmed by Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Anwar Hossain. "Heavy raining from Monday late night has damaged 2,000 ha of Aman paddy fields," he said. Also 50 ha of grass pea (Khesari Dal) and vegetables each, 2 ha of round potato and mustard each and 1 ha of wheat farms have been vandalised," he added.

In a visit to four unions of Monpura Upazila found late farmed Aman fields under water. Vast farms of round potato, mustard, wheat, grass pea and vegetables remained submerged.

Victim farmers like Jamal, Mamun, Alamgir, Khorshed, Ratan, Shanu, Rased, and Khalek said, "We have made our farming at loan money. Crop yielding was good. We were hoping to refund loans after lifting our crops. But all hopes have gone into vain."

They demanded necessary incentives to the government to overcome the situation.

Monpura Upazila Agriculture Officer Akash Boiragi said, the matter has been informed to the highest authority. Agriculture incentive will be provided among the farmers, who have experienced a devastating setback with their 2,105 ha of croplands in the upazila, he added.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Shameem Mia said, an instruction has been given to the upazila agriculture office to make a list of the victim farmers.















