Published : Saturday, 11 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Tech Desk

The Aspire to Innovate (a2i) Programme of the ICT Division supported by the Cabinet Division and UNDP, has been actively working to simply government services while making services transparent and free of harassment, and reaches the doorsteps of every citizen at a lower cost through the usage of information technology.
a2i has also been working with the Bangladesh Government to improve delivery of government services and introduce a citizen-centric innovative culture by making services more inclusive, affordable, reliable and accessible.
Additionally, a2i has been proactively working as the flagship programme of the Digital Bangladesh agenda aiding the Government to achieve 'Vision 2021' by establishing good governance, maintaining accountability and transparency and building a happy and prosperous country by reducing corruption.
These activities, undertaken by a2i, have resulted in better and satisfactory citizen services for the people at lower TCV. Transparency and simplified services have made general Information available online requiring people to make fewer visits to government offices. Studies prove that the initiatives of a2i have saved citizens 1.92 billion times, 8.14 billion expenses and 1 billion visits, while generating higher revenues which can then be used in other sectors.
Over 400,000 civil servants and thousands of Digital Centre entrepreneurs have been trained to implement e-services centrally created by many ministries with facilitation from a2i.
The 8,280 Digital Centers - one within 4 km of every citizen in Bangladesh - now deliver over 300+ services - both public and private -to an average 6.5 million+ underserved citizens at a much lower TCV (the time, cost and number of visits it takes citizens to access services) than before. Services that would require multiple trips to the district government office 40 km away are now available at the nearby Digital Centre within a walking distance of 4km of every citizen. On an average, time to receive services has come down by 65%, cost by 73% and the number of visits by 51%. A study over a period of 6 years reveals that simplification and digitization saved citizens of Bangladesh over half a billion dollars. a2i has supported numerous evidenced-based policy reform initiatives to enable and sustain many of these changes.


