Saturday, 11 December, 2021
Fifty years of independence: From bottomless basket to digital surprise

Published : Saturday, 11 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Shaikh Shahrukh

Bangladesh is celebrating its 50th anniversary of independence. In the year 1971, Pakistan was defeated in a historical war that cost Pakistan to concede liberty to Bangladesh.
Bangladesh is now celebrating golden jubilee of independence, a significant milestone to commemorate. The country and its people have overcome adversity one after another on their way to become a South Asian powerhouse. Bangladesh's economic performance is now known as the "Bangladesh Surprise." Bangladesh's promotion to a "developing country" from a "least-developed country" by the United Nations has given the milestone celebration a timely dimension.
The then newly independent country Bangladesh, which was once compared to a bottomless basket and foreshadowed an uncertain future by then-US Security Adviser Henry Kissinger, is now a development surprise.
According to the World Bank, that country will become a middle-income country in 2015. Bangladesh had no infrastructure or resources immediately following its independence, which came after a nine-month violent struggle. Bangladesh was a war-torn nation. Ruins might be seen all over the place. Bangladesh was not only the poorest country in South Asia, but also one of the world's top 10 poorest countries. Bangladesh's poverty rate was at 88 percent, and the country's reliance on foreign aid was similarly around 88 percent. Bangladesh is now placed 41st in the world's economies.
Prime Minister's vision, or far-sightedness, is her third magic. Her imaginative thinking and dream has resulted in Digital Bangladesh. On the proposal of famous ICT specialist Mr. Sajeeb Wazed Joy, who also developed to execute Digital Bangladesh, it became the key feature of Vision 2021, the charter for change, on December 12, 2008. After that in the year 2017, December 12, the day was observed as National Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Day. Then the next year on November 26, the cabinet renamed the day as 'Digital Bangladesh Day'. With the realization of Digital Bangladesh after 13 years, the Prime Minister's visionary thinking has proven to be worthwhile. Almost every industry makes use of the ICT-based solution. The digital economy is now valued at $1.3 billion. By digitizing its services, the government has made public services more accessible to the general public.
People's ability to adapt and use ICT has improved, reducing the digital divide between villages and cities and laying the path for the development of an equal society as envisioned by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation. In fact, Digital Bangladesh is being compared to the Golden Bengal of Bangabandhu (Shonar Bangla).
Bangladesh is now celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and Golden Jubilee independence. In this great moment, Bangladesh is now a surprise of development in the world. We have achieved middle-income country status in 2015. Bangladesh has got the final recommendation from the UN for graduation from LDC status. If everything goes well, we will be a developing nation by 2026 and a developed nation by 2041.











