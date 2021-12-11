Video
Letter To the Editor

For a green and clean tourism industry

Published : Saturday, 11 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

Dear Sir,
Through the esteemed columns of your daily I would like to draw your attention towards the tourism industry which can bring valuable income to the country.

Flourishing tourism as an industry in Bangladesh is economically important and is growing rapidly. Our country is a land of diverse cultures and varied customs. It is already blessed with world heritages like the Sunderbans and Cox's Bazar sea beach.

Besides there is a number of monuments carrying historical values and significance. But, sadly, many people in our country spite, throw cigarette filters and even left over tea, coffee on the walls of these monuments.The surroundings become dirty. We think this act to be an offence which undermine the image of our country before many foreign tourists.

In order to flourish country's tourism industry we must be neat and clean in our manner. We hope proper steps will be taken in this regard.

Poltu,
Old Dhaka



