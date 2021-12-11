Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 8:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

The EU's Global Gateway: Creating links, not dependencies

Published : Saturday, 11 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Josep Borrell and Jutta Urpilainen

The EU's Global Gateway: Creating links, not dependencies

The EU's Global Gateway: Creating links, not dependencies

Earlier this year, the EU and Brazil inaugurated a new fibre-optic cable to carry terabytes of data faster and more securely between our two continents. This helps scientists in Europe and Latin Americato work together, on issues from climate modelling to disaster mitigation. The cable starts in the EU, where the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) became the gold standard of data protection, and ends in Brazil, which recently introduced a similar law. The cable links two continents together building a data economy that respects the privacy of its citizens' data. This is how Europe approaches connectivity - bringing partners together without creating unwanted dependencies.

Last week, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the cooperation agencies of France, Spain and Germany joined the European Commission in Togo to identify  projects to finance in the energy, transport and digital sectors. During the mission, the EIB signeda €100 million credit line to support African small and medium businesses to recover from the pandemic and to seize growth opportunities from the African Continental Free Trade Area. These are examplesof what we call Team Europe, bringing together all those who work with our partners to support the green and digital transition.

Since the start of the von der Leyen Commission, the twin transitions of green and digital in Europe have been at the forefront. With the new Global Gateway strategy, the EU continues to promote the green and digital transition at the global level.  

In a world of interdependence, where supply chains are showing their fragility, we know how important connectivity is. We have also seen how the links that connect us can also be weaponised. Data flows, energy supplies, rare earths, vaccines and semi-conductors are all instruments of power in today's world. Which why we need to ensure that global connectivity and access to these flows is based on rules and international standards.

While flows in goods may be ideologically neutral, the rules which govern themare intertwined with political values. Particularly in the digital domain, Europe and other democracies must ensure that the standards of the future reflect our core values.

Europe wants to reduce excessive dependencies and be more autonomous in areas like the production of computer chips.  Our autonomy is reinforced if all our partners have alternatives when making their investment decisions. Europe's calling card and offer to our partner countries to address infrastructure investment needsis financially, socially, and environmentally sustainable connectivity. No 'white elephants' and no 'debt traps', but projects that are sustainable and serve the needs of local populations.

For Europe to master the connectivity challenge, it needs not only principles and frameworks, but also adequate resources and clear priorities.

Firstly, we will use the resources of Team Europe, EU and its Member States in a smarter, more efficient way. Global Gateway will mobilise investments of more than €300 billion in public and private funds for global infrastructure development between 2021 and 2027,financing the climate and digital transition, --as well as health, education and research.We will mobilise half of the investments with the help of the EU budget and the other half indicates the planned investments from European financial institutions and Member States' development finance institutions.

We have remodelled our financial tools to provide the firepower that can blend loans and grants and provide the guarantees needed today. We put in place mechanisms to filter out abnormally low tenders and protect against offers that benefit from distortive foreign subsidies, which undermine the level playing field. We will also ensure that EU internal programmes -InvestEU, our research programme, Horizon Europe and the Connecting Europe Facility - will support Global Gateway, alongside Member States' development banks, national promotional banks and export credit agencies.

Of course, capital from the private sector will remain the biggest source of investment in infrastructure. That is why we are exploring the possibility of establishing a European Export Credit Facilityto complementthe existing export credit arrangements at Member State level. This would help ensure a more level-playing field for EU businesses in third country markets, where they increasingly have to compete with foreign competitors that receive large support from their governments.

Secondly, on the priorities, Global Gateway has identified a number of flagship projects. These includes the extension to the BELLA cable to the rest of the Latin America, as part of the EU-LAC Digital Alliance; the expansion of the Trans-European Network to improve transport links with the Eastern Partnership and Western Balkan countries and scaled-up funding for the Erasmus+ student exchange programme worldwide. In Africa, along with support for new strategic transport corridors, the EU will mobilise €2.4 billion grants for Sub-Saharan Africa and over €1 billion for North Africa to support renewable energy and the production of renewable hydrogen, which can help meet the EU's projected demand for clean energy and help partners to do the same.

At heart, Global Gateway is about demonstrating how democratic values offer certainty and fairness for investors, sustainability for partners and long-term benefits for people around the world.
JosepBorrellFontelles is High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of a stronger Europe in the World. JuttaUrpilainen is a commissioner in charge of international partnerships in the European Commission.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
For a green and clean tourism industry
Insurance risks in the new world order
The EU's Global Gateway: Creating links, not dependencies
Tribute to Gen Rawat
A theoretical framework to implement human rights
Combat gender-based abuse
Immediate action to stop leaking questions required
France's faltering international influence


Latest News
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
China's Uyghur genocide report "deeply disturbing": UN
BNP has a lot to learn from PM’s generosity: Hasan
US imposes sanction on RAB, its six officials for serious human rights violation
Be nice to businessmen to inspire them to pay VAT, Kamal tells officials
Two arrested with 50 gold bars at Benapole
Khaleda Zia being deprived of human rights: Fakhrul
3 Rohingyas held over kidnapping 4 Cox's Bazar students
DU introduces reception for top CGPA holders
Arrested Katakhali mayor Abbas suspended after DSA case
Most Read News
Russia to send virus specialists to South Africa over Omicron: Putin
At least 53 migrants dead in Mexico truck accident
Woman cuts off cop husband’s private part over extramarital affairs
Pakistan Taliban declare end to ceasefire
US bans entry of Benazir, 5 RAB officials for human rights violations
A vendor walks along a pavement of Dhaka University to sell the National Flag
There’s no travel ban on Murad: Home boss
People light candles to pay their tribute to India's defense chief General Bipin Rawat
Two arrested with 50 gold bars at Benapole
BNP leader Alal should resign from politics: Razzaque
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft