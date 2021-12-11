

Tribute to Gen Rawat



The Rawats are survived by their two daughters Kritika and Tarini.

General Rawat's wife, his Defence Assistant, security commandos and Air Force personnel were on board.



The only survivor of the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, is under medical treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington.



The crash took place shortly after the Russian-made Mi-17 V5 chopper took off from the Air Force base in Sulur, Coimbatore, for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills. General Rawat was flying to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington from the air force base in Coimbatore. The helicopter was already making its descent when it crashed. It came down around 10 kilometres (six miles) from the nearest road, forcing emergency workers to trek to the accident site, officials told news agencies.



Footage from the scene showed a crowd of people trying to extinguish the fiery wreck with water buckets while some soldiers carried one of the passengers away on an improvised stretcher.



General Rawat was commissioned on December 16, 1978 into the Fifth Battalion of the Eleventh Gorkha Rifles of the Infantry, the Battalion which was Commanded by his father.

He commanded forces in Kashmir and along the Line of Actual Control bordering China. For the distinguished service rendered and valour displayed over a span of over 42 years of his entire service career, General Bipin Rawat has been conferred many Presidential Awards.His family has been serving the Indian Army for four generations. He is credited with reducing insurgency in the Northeast and supervised a cross-border counter-insurgency operation in neighbouring Myanmar.



"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, (his wife) Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died," the Air Force said in a statement a little after 7 p.m.



Earlier, the IAF tweeted, "An IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,"



The news broke around half past noon and an anxious nation hoped against hope for the miraculous safety of the passengers and crew. Initial reports said that General Rawat's condition was critical.It was only around 6 p.m. that the worst apprehensions were confirmed by India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar.



General Rawat, 63, took charge as India's first Chief of Defence Staff in 2019. The position was created with the aim of integrating the three services - the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.



A former Army Chief, General Rawat was also appointed the head of the newly-created Department of Military Affairs.

While India hoped against hope for minimum casualties in the crash and safety of all on board the military chopper, the Defence Minister's visit to General Rawat's official residence in New Delhi, set people thinking that the worst was to follow.

Six years ago, CDS General Bipin Rawat had survived a chopper crash during his tenure as a Lieutenant General (LG) in Nagaland's Dimapur district in India's North-east.



The Prime Minister-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was briefed on Wednesday about the military helicopter crash that led to the death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and other defence personnel near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.



Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the meeting was attended by Defence minister, the Home minister, Finance minister and External affairs minister, sources said.

In his tweet a little past 6 p.m, the Defence Minister, Mr Rajnath Singh said that he was deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu. "His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country," the Defence Minister said. He added that General Rawat had served the country with exceptional courage and diligence. As the first Chief of Defence Staff he had prepared plans for jointness of our Armed Forces.



India's External Affairs Minister tweeted this evening, "We worked closely together in the last few years. It is a huge loss to the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his tweet, remembered General Bipin Rawat as an outstanding soldier. "A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti (May peace prevail),'' Modi's tweet read.



The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah expressed his condolences on the loss of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter accident near Coimbatore.



Amit Shah tweeted, " A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the Motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions and commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained. I also express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other Armed Forces personnel. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this tragic loss. Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Captain Varun Singh."



The Spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces tweeted the condolences expressed by General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC & General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS on the tragic death of CDS General BipinRawat, his wife and loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in India.



The Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdullla Shahid also expressed deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, and 12 others, who lost their lives in the fatal helicopter crash near Coonoor, India. "Our sincere condolences also, to the Government and people of India.'' he tweeted alongwith a picture of his and General Rawat.





