A theoretical framework to implement human rights

Consequently, it has become an inheritance of natural and universal rights for all people. It makes a strong base for all people and gives a powerful tool in the fight against oppression, impunity and affronts to human dignity. If human rights are violated it can cause various problems such as: torture, beatings, arbitrary arrest and detention, death threats, harassment defamationand so on.



As this is a matter of human rights which is always considered as yardstick of human beings allied with unenumerated rights. To illustrate, it can be said that it ensures the basic human rights of the disadvantaged or marginalized people living in the society as well as ensures justice by eliminating all kinds of discrimination, downtrodden and oppression.



It also ensures a democratic social system by eliminating all kinds of inequality, defamation and corruption. But, there are several reasons which have been considered as a pinpoint barrier of human rights including as shifting legal frameworks, doubt about fundamental rights, global inequities & poverty, weak government infrastructure, weak institutions, democracy deficits, conflict and violence.



If we want to know about the background of human rights, it constantly reminds us of the history of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948, where the new chapter of the story just began. It was really a periods full of slaughter and terrible suffering along with economic recession, genocide, great depression, atomic destruction as well as nations experienced from the ashes of two global wars. Exploring the solutions that could ensure global - and national - peace was a matter of the starkest kind of survival. Then, a complete framework established in order to protect human rights on the basis of equality, freedom and justice in lieu of discrimination, injustice and oppression.



However, the theme of 2021 about human rights was - EQUALITY - Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights. It also sticks up forrebuilding better, fairer, greener on the contemporary changes of the planet. Here, equality means break rampant poverty, pervasive inequalities and structural discrimination which violate human rights and adapt to tackle the greatest global challenges of our time.



On the other hand, it can be said to give full guidance about youth development of the world over the same opportunities along with advancing the right to a healthy environmentto helpunderstanding root causes of conflict and crisis.



Besides, it also pledged to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines, not just wealthy nations, and that everyone can live in dignity, no matter who they are or where they were born. From this perspective, it is emphasized that a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment is central to building a new human rights-based economy that supports better, fairer and more sustainable societies for present and future generations.



As it is a matter of human rights- normally, it can raise an important question about responsible authority which can protect human rights. 'Everyone' responsible to protect this includes governments, United Nations, public authorities, institutions, businesses, or individuals - who can play a cordial role in understanding, respecting and defending human rights. As it is important to understand causal analysis of the human rights it indicates to two identities as- 1) Identify as rights-holders those individuals or groups most affected and describe their right or claim as precisely as possible; and 2) Identify as duty-bearers those who have a responsibility to respect, protect or fulfill the right or claim, based either on international human conventions that the country has signed and ratified or on the national constitution and more detailed national laws, regulations and policies.



In addition, we celebrate human rights day but usually we don't know about human rights. So, it is more important to know about human rights than celebrating this day. Therefore, we should be more aware of human rights and entitlements than to celebrate Human Rights Day through discussions, rallies, speeches and street meetings.



Besides, politicians and civil servants should come forward to play pivotal roles at all levels to perform their responsibility as respect, protect, fulfill and promote human rights to the utmost of their powers and resources. They can attempt to incorporate human rights standards to frame their powers and responsibilities of their initiatives. Apart from these, the following initiative can bring effective output to implement human rights.



* To take legal action and apply the constitutional role in order to protect human rights. .

* To disseminate human rights related education as well as organizing research, training, workshops and meetings.

* To promote human rights related information on the general people so that they can become more careful and dutiful about their rights.

* To intervene humanitarian action in some cases, the perceived need to protect human rights and maintain peace has led to humanitarian intervention.

* To give support & motivate human rights defenders as individuals or groups who act to promote, protect or strive for the protection and realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms through peaceful means.

* To promote and develop human rights on national and international level by integrating planning, policy and legislation.



Undoubtedly, it can be said that peace is not possible without justice and justice is not possible without human rights. It is impossible to achieve sustainable development without ensuring the human rights which connect to social progress and better standards of life in the present and future generation. Under consideration of the circumstances, humanity will be bloomed through vision, activism, and struggle in order to bring greater freedom, equality, and justice by implementing human rights for all.

