No accurate info on disabled persons in country

Published : Saturday, 11 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

It is upsetting to note that there is no confirmed and accurate information on the total number of persons with disability (PWD) in the country. There are a number of departments working on demography but their information on the total number of disabled people widely varies, making it hard for anyone to depend on. Jointly organized by three stakeholders, a workshop titled "Disability Intervention in the 8th Five-Year Plan" held on last Thursday revealed this sad truth.

However, According to the 2011 national census, 1.4 percent of the population has disabilities while a 2010 household survey conducted by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) suggests the percentage is 9.6 and a similar survey in 2016 shows the rate at 6.94 percent.

Better than nothing is that the keynote paper presented at the workshop said 15.6 percent of people of the world are affected by disabilities, 80 percent of whom live in developing countries. However, the ongoing disability detection survey by the Department of Social Services has identified 2,433,723 people with disabilities (PWDs) until December 8, 2021.

Though we are not aware on the exact methodologies used by the Department of Social Services on identifying and counting disabled persons in the country, but it is time the government selects a specific authority on preparing a correct list of disabled persons.

We would go beyond only the missing accurate list of PWD echoing another sad reality. Up until now PWD in Bangladesh are overlooked, largely due to the ostracism of PWD from mainstream society. Poor women and girls with disabilities - often subjected to social and family violence - are among the most vulnerable and oppressed members of society.

Coupled with preparing a detailed and accurate list of PWD in the country, it is equally important to integrate them in the mainstream society. As much as carrying out a well planned census on PWD is important, the government mustn't strictly preserve the number on papers only.

Good that our PWD have been somehow included in the 8th Five - Year Plan, but we also demand that they benefit from their deserving rights. Barriers to the wellbeing of the PWD include inadequate medical services, lack of job opportunities, discriminatory institutional policies and social stigma.

The plight of the PWD and the urgent need for their full integration into society must not lose focus.

While a proper, accurate and a dependable database on our PWD is essential, let's also not forget Bangladesh has a long way to go in terms of ensuring the constitutional rights of our PWD.



