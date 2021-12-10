Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 December, 2021, 4:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Metrorail’s trial run on Sunday

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Shamsul Huda

The Metrorail will carry out a test run from Uttara to Agargaon for the first time on Sunday, said sources in the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) on Thursday.
However, transporting passengers in this part of the Metrorail will start after a year in December 2022, they said.
Earlier on August 29, for the first time, Metrorail ran a test run from Diabari Depot at Uttara to Mirpur Section No 12 with six bogies. Since then experimental journey on the Metrorail is going on frequently.
In this month of Victory, Metrorail is going to conduct a trial run to a longer distance from Uttara to Agargaon. Passengers will not be transported during this experimental trial run.
After official inauguration, a maximum of 2,308 passengers will be able to board in a single trip. The Metrorail is fully electrical and during test run 17 or 18 systems including those for signals and communication will work at a time.
A senior DMTCL official said the length of the Metrorail line from Uttara to Motijheel is 20.10 km of which about 18.5 km flyover has been already constructed. There will be 16 stations on this route. Work on six stations from Uttara to Agargaon has already been completed. The work of other stations is at different stages. Rail line and power system from Uttara to Agargaon have also been completed.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Metrorail’s trial run on Sunday
1 dies, 31 hospitalized with dengue
4-day Vitamin A-plus campaign kicks off tomorrow
BNP raises wall of revenge in country’s politics: Quader
Govt banished politics of knowledge, wisdom: Fakhrul
Nokia to share business with Teletalk
Feasibility study of third Karnaphuli Bridge likely to complete in May
JnU BCL demands arrest of BNP leader Alal


Latest News
5 held in city for 'anti-state propaganda'
'WB committed to Bangladesh's resilient and inclusive recovery from Covid'
Man 'hacked dead by wife' in Sirajganj
Bridge the skills gap to end joblessness: President
FM Momen greets new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
US approves Pfizer Covid booster for adolescents aged 16 and 17
Global Covid cases top 268 million
UN adopts Dhaka's flagship resolution on Culture of Peace
Woman cuts off cop husband’s private part over extramarital affairs
69 held in anti-drug drives in city
Most Read News
Soil salinity problems
Zero death, 262 fresh cases reported from Covid
ULAB wins silver in Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards
Environmental cost of education
4 Cox’s Bazar students allegedly abducted by 2 Rohigyas
Russia to send virus specialists to South Africa over Omicron: Putin
Olaf Scholz sworn in as German chancellor
Saudi crown prince visits Qatar
30 pc of South Asia vaccinated amid surge of new variants: UNICEF
RAB surrounds suspicious house in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft