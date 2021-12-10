Metrorail’s trial run on Sunday

The Metrorail will carry out a test run from Uttara to Agargaon for the first time on Sunday, said sources in the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) on Thursday.

However, transporting passengers in this part of the Metrorail will start after a year in December 2022, they said.

Earlier on August 29, for the first time, Metrorail ran a test run from Diabari Depot at Uttara to Mirpur Section No 12 with six bogies. Since then experimental journey on the Metrorail is going on frequently.

In this month of Victory, Metrorail is going to conduct a trial run to a longer distance from Uttara to Agargaon. Passengers will not be transported during this experimental trial run.

After official inauguration, a maximum of 2,308 passengers will be able to board in a single trip. The Metrorail is fully electrical and during test run 17 or 18 systems including those for signals and communication will work at a time.

A senior DMTCL official said the length of the Metrorail line from Uttara to Motijheel is 20.10 km of which about 18.5 km flyover has been already constructed. There will be 16 stations on this route. Work on six stations from Uttara to Agargaon has already been completed. The work of other stations is at different stages. Rail line and power system from Uttara to Agargaon have also been completed.