1 dies, 31 hospitalized with dengue

One more dengue patient died and 31 were hospitalized in 24 hours till 8:00am on Thursday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, the infected people, 10 are from outside Dhaka, according to a press release from the DGHS.

With the new cases, the total number of dengue patients this year rose to 27,870 while 648 were diagnosed during the current month. Of the total infected, 4,533 are from outside Dhaka.

At least 3,567 dengue patients were diagnosed in November, 5,458 in October, 7,841 were diagnosed in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, 43 were infected in May and the rest are from January to April, according to DGHS.









