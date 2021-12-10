4-day Vitamin A-plus campaign kicks off tomorrow

The four-day 'National Vitamin A-plus Campaign' is set to kick off across the country on Saturday where more than 2.2 crore children, aged between six months and 59 months, will be fed Vitamin A capsules under the nationwide campaign.

Following the decision of the Steering Committee for Nutrition Implementation taken at its meeting held on November 18, the campaign is being launched. It would be second phase of this year's campaign.

The National Nutrition Services (NSS) and the Public Health Nutrition Institution (PHNI) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will implement the campaign as per the decision of the Steering Committee, a press release of NSS said. According to the release, the campaign will continue between 9:00am to 4:00pm every day by ensuring health guideline to help contain the spread of novel coronavirus outlook.

During the period, the children aged between six to 12 months will be given blue capsules of 100,000 IU, while the children aged between one to five years will be given red capsules of 200,000 IU. The campaign will be run at all EPI centres and permanent healthcare centres in addition to their regular activities. Besides, the capsules will also be given at community clinics and other public healthcare centres across the country.

There will be no mobile vaccination centres under the campaign this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.








