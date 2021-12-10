Video
BNP raises wall of revenge in country’s politics: Quader

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205

Lashing out BNP leaders for their ungrateful attitude towards the government, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said BNP has raised a wall of revenge in the politics of this country.
"BNP has raised a wall of revenge in the politics of this country as BNP leaders have set an example of ungrateful attitude. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina set an example of humanity and tolerance even after killing Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family and trying to assassinate her (Sheikh Hasina) by launching a grenade attack. But, one of the leaders of BNP lied, made falsehood and spoke indecently while the senior leaders defended him," he said.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said this in a statement today.
Lauding the attitude of the premier, he added that the example of humanity and tolerance that Bangabandhu daughter Sheikh Hasina has set in politics is unprecedented in the contemporary world.
Criticizing the BNP for their ill activities, he said people of the country know many activities of the family members Zia but the government does not want that those activates may come in the political arena by crossing the family-boundaries.    -BSS


