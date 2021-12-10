Video
Govt banished politics of knowledge, wisdom: Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202
Staff Correspondent

The police intercept as Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal brings out a procession at Naya Paltan in the capital on Thursday demanding immediate release of seriously ailing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and arrangement for her treatment abroad. photo : Observer

The present government successfully established the politics of money and muscle power by stopping the politics of knowledge, wisdom and truth in the country said, BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
He made the remark at the national press club while speaking at a discussion on the occasion of the first death anniversary of former BNP Vice Chairman Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yusuf on Thursday.
Fakhrul Islam said, "Awami League has destroyed the political culture of the country in the last decade. Now in the politics of the country there is nothing to say about truth, beauty and justice. There is only the politics of revenge, oppression, torture and muscle power in the country."
He said, "As a result of the actions of the present government, wise and prudent politicians are no longer involved in politics of the country. This kind of politics can do nothing for the people of the country."
"We are going through a very difficult time. We believe, of course, that darkness will pass, new sun will rise one day. Of course, Khaleda Zia will recover and come back to us," BNP Secretary General said.


