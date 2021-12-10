Video
Friday, 10 December, 2021, 4:24 PM
Nokia to share business with Teletalk

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Staff Correspondent

Nokia, a well-known Finnish telecommunications company, announced its partnership with Teletalk, a state-owned telecom service provider in Bangladesh, to develop a 5G network on Thursday.
According to a press statement, the agreement supports the government's digital agenda in Bangladesh, which is based on 5G and aims to foster automation, digitalization, and Industry 4.0.
Faster speeds, lower latency, and greater dependability will be enabled by the new network, which will also promote the intelligent transformation of industries such as education and healthcare.
According to the press release, in the initial phase of deployment, Nokia will provide equipment from its latest ReefShark System on Chip-powered AirScale equipment portfolio including its 5G AirScale Digital Baseband Unit with a plugin capability to add capacity where it is needed.
Nokia will also provide its high-performance 64TRX AirScale massive MIMO Adaptive Antennas to cover all deployment scenarios including dense-urban environments and wide-area coverage.  
Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director Md Shahab Uddin hoped that the initiative supports to build a digital society underpinned by 5G networks.


