Feasibility study of third Karnaphuli Bridge likely to complete in May

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 9: The feasibility study of the third Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat began on December 3t.

Director of the project Gulam Mustafa told the Daily Observer that the team members of the consultant Korean Company, Yooshin Engineering Corporation, have already arrived in the country and have started the Study which is expected to be completed by next May.

He said the Consultant had signed an agreement on October 22 with the Korean financer, Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).

The Consultant will conduct a feasibility study of the Bridge again and prepare a revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) due to increase in the height of the bridge.

Meanwhile, the financer of the project, South Korea, is now ready to begin the construction works of the bridge. But due to coronavirus pandemic, necessary functions could not be held. As a result, the process of the project has been delayed unnecessarily.

Gulam Mustafa said the appointed Consultant will survey the site and revise the existing DPP.

Meanwhile, the South Korean side has agreed to fund the 50 per cent additional cost of the bridge while the government will provide the rest 50 per cent.

It may be mentioned that the total costing of the bridge will now increase to Tk 4,000 crore due to raising the height of the bridge to 12.2 metre as per proposal of the BIWTA.

Meanwhile, the engineering department of Bangladesh Railway had earlier prepared a design of the bridge with 9 metre height and the estimated cost at Tk 1,500 crore.

South Korea had agreed to finance US$100 million.

But with the increase of height to 12.2 metre of the brdige, the estimated cost has already exceed Tk 4,000 crore.

In this connection, Bangladesh Railway has already informed the financer, South Korea regarding the costing of the project. But the South Korean side asked the External Resources Division (ERD) of Bangladesh about the rest of the cost of the bridge. South Korea has agreed to finance 50 per cent of the enhanced cost while the rest will be borne by the government.

Railway sources said the government has undertaken the project to construct a Bridge across river Karnaphuli at Kalurghat point in order to facilitate the communication with Myanmar through Chattogram-Gundum Railway line.

Meanwhile, the existing Kalurghat Railway Bridge an old bridge, once the only link between the southern region of Chittagong division on the bank of the river Karnaphuli with the rest of the country has now become dilapidated. This 239m long bridge was installed as a simple rail bridge of steel structure between Janalihut and Gomdandi railway stations in 1930.







