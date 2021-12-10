JnU BCL demands arrest of BNP leader Alal

Jagannath University (JnU) branch of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has staged a protest demanding immediate arrest and trial of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal for making obscene remarks about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The procession started from the Shaheed Minar of the university and went around the entire campus. Later, the procession went to Raisaheb Bazar and held a rally.

Besides, the effigy of BNP leader Alal was burnt at the corner of Raishaheb Bazar. After an hour's stand, the protest procession again came to an end in front of the Shaheed Minar of the university.









