Friday, 10 December, 2021, 4:24 PM
BD lacks accurate info of disabled persons

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 258
Staff Correspondent

There are a number of departments in the country working on demography but their information on the total number of disabled people widely varies making it hard for anyone to depend on.
According to the 2011 national census, 1.4 percent of the population has disabilities while a 2010 household survey conducted by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) suggests the percentage is 9.6 and a similar survey in 2016 shows the rate at 6.94 percent.
Speakers at a consultation workshop held at the National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday highlighted the issue. General Economic Division (GED) of the Planning Commission, Center for Disability in Development (CDD) and Christian Blind Mission (CBM) jointly organized the workshop titled "Disability Intervention in the 8th Five-Year Plan".
Quoting the World Health Organization's Global Report on Disabilities-2011, the keynote paper presented at the workshop said 15.6 percent of people of the world are affected by disabilities, 80 percent of whom live in developing countries. However, the ongoing disability detection survey by the Department of Social Services has identified 2,433,723 people with disabilities (PWDs) until December 8, 2021.
Planning Commission's GED Member (Secretary) Dr Md Kawser Ahmed attended the event as the chief guest while the division's Chief Md Mafidul Islam (Additional Secretary) presided over it. CBM Country Director Muhammad Mushfiqul Wara, CDD Executive Director AHM Noman Khan, high officials of different government departments, and representatives of non-government organizations and organizations run by PWDs participated in the discussion.
Referring to different surveys, the keynote paper said the lack of opportunities for PWDs for the flourishing their talents and their inadequate access to employment are having a negative impact on the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country.


