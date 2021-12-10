BCL demands Alal’s punishment



Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists burn the effigy of BNP Joint Secretary General Moazzem Hossain Alal during BCL's protest rally at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus on Thursday demanding arrest and punishment of the BNP leader for making 'derogatory comments' about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. photo : Observer

More than one thousand leaders and activists of BCL, including those belonging to its central committee, DU and DU hall units gathered there at noon. Central BCL President Al-Nahean Khan Joy presided over and Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya conducted the rally.

At the rally, the leaders said that recently BNP leader Moazzem Hossain Alal made extremely derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which is utterly false, baseless, insulting, tasteless and out of religious etiquette.

Alal even lashed out at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his remarks, they said.

They further said, "In his misogynistic and racist remarks, he deliberately humiliated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as well as Bangladesh. Criticising one's own country and the country's Prime Minister for political gain is reprehensible and disgusting."

Condemning and protesting this remark, BCL President Al-Nahean Khan Joy said, "We are demanding immediate arrest of Alal and his exemplary punishment under the law very soon. The way Alal has spoken about the Prime Minister is tantamount to treason."

Bringing the instance of the judgment for Abrar Fahad murder, the leaders urged the authorities concerned to deliver quick verdict in the cases for murder of BCL activists by "Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir".

BCL General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya said, "How about the verdict in murder case of Arif Raihan Deep, a BCL activist of the then Buet unit in 2013, who was brutally killed by Shibir activists?"

Citing some other examples of murder cases of BCL activists, he said, "Why would there be a law for a particular student organization, another law for another student organization in the same country?"

Al-Nahean Khan Joy said, "The people of our country are able to sleep in peace due to Chhatra League. There was no morality during the BNP-Jamaat alliance. That is why there will be no compromise with BNP-Jamaat. They are the ghosts of Pakistan."

Regarding the verdict in Abrar Fahad murder case, Joy urged the court to consider not punishing the students who were not at the scene.

At the end of the rally, they burnt an effigy of Alal.













