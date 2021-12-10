

Brothers Union Champion in Mujibbarsha CJKS Swimming Competition









Mosharraf Hossain Mollah, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, DC Chittagong Mohammad Mominur Rahman and GPH Ispat Additional Managing Director Almas Shimul are handing over prizes to the winners of Mujibbarsha Swimming Competition on Tiesday. CJKS vice-president and chairman of the swimming committee Ehsanul Haider Chowdhury Babul, CJKS additional general secretary Syed Shahabuddin Shamim, secretary of the swimming committee AKM Mahmudur Rahman Mahbub were present in the closing ceremony. photo: Observer DESK