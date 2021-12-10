Video
Eng Jabbar Memorial Tennis begins tomorrow

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242
Sports Reporter

The seven-day long Engineer MA Jabbar Memorial Tennis Tournament 2021 is beginning tomorrow (Saturday) at 3:30 pm at the tennis court of Engineers Recreation Centre (ERC) in Dhaka.
The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, will inaugurate the event as the chief guest of the opening programme on the day.
About 500 participants from 32 clubs and academies will participate in 12 events. The events are men's singles, men's doubles, women's singles, women's doubles, under-16 girls' singles, under-14 girls' singles, under-16 boys' singles, under-14 boys' singles, under-12 boys' singles, under-10 mini tennis, over-40 men's doubles and engineers' doubles.
Any Bangladesh citizen can participate in the tournament.
The budget of the tournament is Taka 1,300,000.
The 18th edition of the tournament, named after the founding president of Engineers' Club (currently the Engineers Recreation Centre), MA Jabbar, is sponsored by Max Group. The award programme will be held on 17 December.
In this regard, a press briefing was held at the ERC Conference Room at Ramna in Dhaka on Thursday.





