Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 December, 2021, 4:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Heavy security as West Indies give Pakistan cricket boost

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245

KARACHI, DEC 9: The West Indies cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a visit which local officials hope will scotch bitter memories of a New Zealand tour abandoned on security grounds.
The Windies will play three Twenty20 and three one-day internationals -- all in the port city of Karachi -- starting Monday, their first visit since 2018.
A Pakistan official said a 26-member party had flown to Karachi early Thursday before being escorted by heavy security to the team hotel.
The series comes three months after New Zealand quit their first tour to the country in 18 years shortly before the opening match was due to start following a security alert.
That was followed by England's decision to withdraw visits by their men's and women's teams scheduled for October.
Pakistan officials were furious with the cancellations, arguing security measures were lock-tight. The cricket-mad nation endured a long spell without a visit from an international team following a terror attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in 2009.
Pakistan were forced to play their home international matches abroad -- mostly in the United Arab Emirates -- until 2015, when normal service tentatively resumed.
This West Indian squad is somewhat understrength, with regulars Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell and Lendl Simmons all opting out for personal reasons.
Former skipper Jason Holder is being rested, while Fabian Allen and Obed McCoy are out because of injuries.
Last week captain Kieron Pollard also withdrew through a hamstring injury, leaving the Twenty20 leadership to Nicholas Pooran and ODIs to Shai Hope.
Four players -- Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes and Odean Smith -- will join the team later Thursday.
The three T20Is are on December 13, 14 and 16, while the ODIs will be on December 18, 20 and 22.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kohli's ODI 'sacking' inevitable, say Indian media
Brothers Union Champion in Mujibbarsha CJKS Swimming Competition
Eng Jabbar Memorial Tennis begins tomorrow
Heavy security as West Indies give Pakistan cricket boost
Head century puts Australia in firm command
Dhaka Abahani face Army football team today
SAFF U19 Women's C’ship rolls on Saturday
Urmy-Smrity pair clinch women's doubles title


Latest News
5 held in city for 'anti-state propaganda'
'WB committed to Bangladesh's resilient and inclusive recovery from Covid'
Man 'hacked dead by wife' in Sirajganj
Bridge the skills gap to end joblessness: President
FM Momen greets new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
US approves Pfizer Covid booster for adolescents aged 16 and 17
Global Covid cases top 268 million
UN adopts Dhaka's flagship resolution on Culture of Peace
Woman cuts off cop husband’s private part over extramarital affairs
69 held in anti-drug drives in city
Most Read News
Soil salinity problems
Zero death, 262 fresh cases reported from Covid
ULAB wins silver in Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards
Environmental cost of education
4 Cox’s Bazar students allegedly abducted by 2 Rohigyas
Russia to send virus specialists to South Africa over Omicron: Putin
Olaf Scholz sworn in as German chancellor
Saudi crown prince visits Qatar
30 pc of South Asia vaccinated amid surge of new variants: UNICEF
RAB surrounds suspicious house in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft