Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 December, 2021, 4:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Dhaka Abahani face Army football team today

Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 277

Group A champions Dhaka Abahani take on group C runners-up Bangladesh Army football team when the quarterfinals stage of Independence Cup Football will begin today (Friday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.
The match kicks off at 5.15 pm.
In another match, group C champions Saif Sporting Club meet group A runners-up Swadhinata Krira Sangha in the second quarterfinal of the fixture that kicks off at 8 pm.
The traditional sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited earlier beat Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 2-1 goals and emerged group champions by defeating Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 3-1 goals in their group matches while Army Football team lost Saif Sporting Club 1-2 in the group opening match, beat Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited by 2-1 goals and played 1-1 draw with Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in their third group match.
The remaining two quarterfinals will be held on Sunday (Dec 12) with group B champions Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Limited will take on group D runners-up Bangladesh Police Football Club at 5.15 pm while group D champions Bashundhara Kings face group B runners-up Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at 8 pm.
Both the matches will be he held at the same
venue.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kohli's ODI 'sacking' inevitable, say Indian media
Brothers Union Champion in Mujibbarsha CJKS Swimming Competition
Eng Jabbar Memorial Tennis begins tomorrow
Heavy security as West Indies give Pakistan cricket boost
Head century puts Australia in firm command
Dhaka Abahani face Army football team today
SAFF U19 Women's C’ship rolls on Saturday
Urmy-Smrity pair clinch women's doubles title


Latest News
5 held in city for 'anti-state propaganda'
'WB committed to Bangladesh's resilient and inclusive recovery from Covid'
Man 'hacked dead by wife' in Sirajganj
Bridge the skills gap to end joblessness: President
FM Momen greets new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
US approves Pfizer Covid booster for adolescents aged 16 and 17
Global Covid cases top 268 million
UN adopts Dhaka's flagship resolution on Culture of Peace
Woman cuts off cop husband’s private part over extramarital affairs
69 held in anti-drug drives in city
Most Read News
Soil salinity problems
Zero death, 262 fresh cases reported from Covid
ULAB wins silver in Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards
Environmental cost of education
4 Cox’s Bazar students allegedly abducted by 2 Rohigyas
Russia to send virus specialists to South Africa over Omicron: Putin
Olaf Scholz sworn in as German chancellor
Saudi crown prince visits Qatar
30 pc of South Asia vaccinated amid surge of new variants: UNICEF
RAB surrounds suspicious house in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft