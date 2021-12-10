Dhaka Abahani face Army football team today

Group A champions Dhaka Abahani take on group C runners-up Bangladesh Army football team when the quarterfinals stage of Independence Cup Football will begin today (Friday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

The match kicks off at 5.15 pm.

In another match, group C champions Saif Sporting Club meet group A runners-up Swadhinata Krira Sangha in the second quarterfinal of the fixture that kicks off at 8 pm.

The traditional sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited earlier beat Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 2-1 goals and emerged group champions by defeating Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 3-1 goals in their group matches while Army Football team lost Saif Sporting Club 1-2 in the group opening match, beat Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited by 2-1 goals and played 1-1 draw with Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in their third group match.

The remaining two quarterfinals will be held on Sunday (Dec 12) with group B champions Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Limited will take on group D runners-up Bangladesh Police Football Club at 5.15 pm while group D champions Bashundhara Kings face group B runners-up Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at 8 pm.

Both the matches will be he held at the same

venue. -BSS









