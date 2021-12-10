Video
Published : Friday, 10 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

SAFF U19 Women's C’ship rolls on Saturday

Bangladesh women's under-19 national football team will face Nepal in the second match of opening day when the second edition of SAFF Under-19 Women's Championship 2021 is rolling on Saturday.
All the matches are to be held at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur. The event will conclude on 22 December with the final match to be played between the two toppers of the first round.
Bangladesh women's head coach Golam Rabbani Choton said that his booters had taken good preparation for the event. He said, "Returning Dhaka from Uzbekistan on 29 September, the under-19 women from that squad began regular practice with the remaining under-19 booters in the country on 30 September."
Bangladesh women booters played two matches of AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification group stage and a FIFA friendly match. In the two group-round matches, Bangladesh lost to Iran and Jordan by an identical 0-5 margin. But the women defeated Hong Kong by the same margin in the friendly match in Uzbekistan.
"A few booters from our former under-15 squad including defenders Afeida Khandaker, Unnoti Khatun and Kohati Kisku, midfielder Shahada Akter Ripa and strikers Shopna Rani were included in the squad and we are hoping for good performances from them in the event," said the head coach.
The experienced coach expressed his thought that the Mariya battalion was the favourite in the event.
Despite that, the coach said, "Each of the opponents is good and our target is to do well match by match."
Skipper Mariya Manda said that they would try to continue their good performances in the next mission. Defender Akhi Khatun echoed Mariya's voice.  
In the meantime, all the competitors arrived in Dhaka to play the event. The Nepal Women's National Football Team became the first to arrive in Dhaka on Tuesday ahead of the five-team Championship. Other competitors including Sri Lanka, Bhutan and India came to the city on the following days.
It is the 2nd edition of the under-19 women's event arranged by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF). The first edition of the event was hosted in Bhutan in 2018.
Bangladesh is the defending champion of the championship while Nepal is the runner-up, India third placer and the host Bhutan fourth. Riding on a loner of a prominent centre-back Masura Parvin, the Bangladesh women defeated Nepal by a 1-0 goal in an exciting final on 7 October 2018 at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu.
Bangladesh striker Sirat Jahan Swapna was the top scorer of the event netting the highest eight goals.
Now, Bangladesh FF, with the help of SAFF, is arranging the second edition and Bangladesh women are expecting to continue their good performances in the event as well.






