Muslims in trouble offering prayers in India

NEW DELHI, Dec 9: Muslims in Gurgaon, Haryana's millennium city next to India's national Capital, are aggrieved over the way right wing groups are disrupting their Friday prayers.

To add to their woes, 13 mosques in Old and New Gurgaon are way too inadequate to enable a population of six lakh Muslims to follow their religious practice of offering Namaz.

The State of Haryana bordering New Delhi is ruled by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

At a Press conference in Constitution Club here many Muslim leaders gathered to voice their anger and resentment on this matter.

They said that the number of mosques in Gurgaon (renamed Gurugram) are way too less to enable all Muslims to offer Namaz.

A large number of Muslims come to Gurgaon from Delhi and its satelite town Noida to work. They are also not able to offer Namaz.

Shabnam Hashmi, a prominent social activist and one of the founders of ANHAD (Act Now for Harmony and Democracy), remarked in her characteristic unsparing tone, "This is not a country of Sanghis,'' she said referring to volunteers of Rashtriya Swayam sewak Sangh.

She wondered why no action was being taken against those disrupting the Namaz. "They want to turn India into a fascist Hindu nation.

The numbers of mosques in Gurgaon are disproportionate to the number of Muslims. We had discussions with the administration and they designated spaces.

Despite that, there is a section of the Sangh Parivar which continues to disrupt Friday prayers. Not only this, the authorities don't even want to allot land for construction of mosques despite Muslim leaders fulfilling all formalities.''

Hazi Shabaz Khan, Member, Ekta Manch said that he has been in Gurugram since 1977 and despite an estimated population of nearly six lakh Muslims, Gurgaon has only 13 mosques.

Echoing his views, Mr Altaf Ahmed, from the Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch (Gurgaon Citizen Unity Group), a multi faith group alleged that the motive of right wing groups is to oppress the minorities.

We tried to sort out the matter peacefully and sought an appointment with the Chief Minister of Haryana.

We want to offer Namaz peacefully in mosques but for the last three months, the right wing groups have been disrupting our Jumma Namaz every Friday. We made a police complaint to defend our religious freedom but not enough action has been taken.

The government needs to uphold the rights of all citizens as per the Constitution of India. The right wing outfits first began disrupting Namazi in May 2018.

It began at ten places.

We approached the administration and 108 places were designated. Then they reduced the number of places where Namaz could be offered to 37, saying that it was a temporary measure. Our community was not happy about the reduction in places for offering Namaz but we were told that it was a temporary measure.

Dr V. Sivadasan, Communist Party of India (Marxist) member in Rajya Sabha, India's Upper House in Parliament, also put his weight behind the movement for protection of secular space.









